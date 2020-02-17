Local athlete Hanna Faulhaber won Sunday’s women’s superpipe competition on the final day of the Aspen Snowmass Freeskiing Open.
It wasn’t even close: Faulhaber, who grew up in Basalt and is a rookie on the U.S. Halfpipe Team, took the top position on the podium by almost 25 points.
Rounding out the women’s superpipe podium was Jenna Riccomini, from Team Summit, in second, followed by Ava Surridge, with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, in third.
On the men’s side, Dylan Ladd, of Lakewood, and also a rookie on the U.S. Halfpipe Team, nabbed first in the superpipe. Close behind Ladd, AVSC/Aspen-Snowmass athlete Tristan Feinberg came in second. A slight hand touch on Feinberg’s left double-12 cost him the No. 1 spot on his second run. Rounding out the podium, Jon Sallinen from Finland came in third.
Skye Clark, of Vancouver, Canada, came in first in the women’s big air competition followed by Jenna Riccomini, of Team Summit. Canadian Megan Cressey took third.
For the men’s big air, 15-year-old Troy Podmilsak, of Park City Ski & Snowboard Club, took first by landing two triple corks in each direction. Quinn Wolferman, of Missoula, Montana, came in second followed by Rodney Koford, of Park City Ski & Snowboard Club, in third.
For detailed results from the men’s and women’s big air competition as well as the men’s superpipe, visit: https://aspenfreeskiingopen.teamapp.com/documents. For women’s Superpipe results, visit: http://live.fis-ski.com/livefss8399.htm
The Aspen Snowmass Open is one of the last and longest-running independent open competitions in the nation. It opens up the X Games Aspen Slopestyle and Superpipe courses at Buttermilk to amateur and professional level athletes. The event is an Association of Freeskiing Professionals Gold Level event.
“Overall it was a really great week of competition,” Tyler Lindsay, event manager for the Aspen Snowmass Freeskiing Open, said in a news release. “There was some incredible skiing that made for a strong and progressive competition.”