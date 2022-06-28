In just her second ever steeplechase race, Basalt’s Katelyn Maley was named a national champion.
On June 18, the soon-to-be Basalt High School senior prepared at the starting line of Hayward Field, University of Oregon’s fabled track and field stadium in Eugene, in the Nike Outdoor Nationals, a high-profile meet bringing together some of the top high school talent in the country. When she broke the tape 2,000 meters and five water obstacles later, she became the first Colorado woman to win the event in meet history, as reported by race organizing body National Scholastic Athletics Foundation.
“It’s an honor, really. I never expected to be able to do that because so many amazing steeplechase runners have come out of Colorado,” Maley said.
The steeplechase is, in essence, a less forgiving, more arduous hurdles race. In the 2,000-meter edition, runners have to clear 18 rigid barriers and five more with pools of water on the landing. It’s one of the more challenging events in the meet, the live broadcast said.
Maley, already the owner of four Colorado state championships across cross-country and track and field, showed just how difficult it is, stumbling through the first water jump after a fast break of the line put her in the lead pack. The misstep moved her closer to the middle of the 18 runners.
She showed her inexperience at each of the barriers, admitting her form has room for improvement and losing some ground on the majority of leaps.
But she made up for it with her bread and butter — the running in between. By lap three, Maley was in a two-horse race with Mallory Grubb out of Amherst, New York. By the beginning of the fifth lap, Maley built a two-second lead and would finish the race six seconds faster than second-place Grubb. Maley’s 6:54.12 was the fourth-fastest race in the country this season, according to the broadcast.
“It was the distance between the barriers where I really had to push a lot more,” Maley said. “I’ve put a lot of training in just running lots of miles without barriers. I knew I had the endurance to be able to make up the distance, but I may as well separate the margin.”
Not too shabby for a runner who, as of three weeks prior, had never cleared a hurdle, let alone competed in a steeplechase. Real Training coach Maurice Henriques, known as “Coach Mo,” had suggested to Maley that she try the steeplechase in the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the first week of June. She won the event by 13 seconds and qualified for the national event in Oregon.
At Hayward, she became the first Coloradan to win the women’s event in its more-than-30-year history. Not even Emma Coburn, steeplechase icon and world champion out of Crested Butte and University of Colorado, won the title in high school. According to MileSplit, Coburn’s best high school time in the 2,000 was 6:44 — a solid 10 seconds ahead of Maley’s historic run, but with much more experience in the event under her belt.
As Maley enters a crucial period in college recruiting, she hopes the success in the steeplechase shows coaches that she has some versatility that makes her more appealing. She’s in the process of speaking and visiting schools but hasn’t focused on any particular one to this point. She said she hopes to have a decision by the fall.
Until then, she’s shifting her focus back to cross-country following a two-week break — one of the two she allows herself each year. In her senior season, she’ll seek another individual state title and to help her team move up from a third-place finish at state a year ago.
While steeplechase moves to the backburner, Maley won’t soon forget her two tries at it.
“I can’t even describe that feeling when I crossed the finish line and realized that I was a national champion.” Maley said. “My dad always preaches visualizing what you want to happen, so I played moments like that over and over again, crossing the line first in a national meet. … But when I was visualizing, I was always visualizing a mile or two-mile or 800. I never could have imagined walking away with a steeple title.”