The Basalt Town Council, on Tuesday night, showed its support for investing a significant portion of its tobacco tax dollars into Basalt Elementary School and the Aspen Hope Center to further bolster the community’s mental health services.
In 2018, Basalt voters overwhelmingly approved a tobacco tax question that went onto levy an additional $2 per pack of cigarettes purchased as well as a 40% tax on all other tobacco products sold in town.
However, in accordance with the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, the town had to briefly stop collecting the revenue generated from the tobacco tax after underestimating how much it would bring in during its first year of collection. Subsequently, in 2019, the town only collected $29,162 in tobacco tax revenue. No longer bound by TABOR’s restrictions, the town has projected that by the end of 2020 it will have collected $480,000 in tobacco tax.
On Tuesday, during its regularly scheduled council meeting, elected officials favored allocating $100,000 in tobacco tax revenue toward Roaring Fork Schools for three years to fund a mental health/behavioral health therapist in Basalt Elementary School.
The Roaring Fork School District has already received marijuana tax dollars from Eagle County and a grant from the Colorado Department of Education, which has paid for mental health services at Basalt Middle School and Basalt High School.
“Basalt is really leading the way for a vision that extends throughout our school district and throughout our valley,” said Rob Stein, Roaring Fork Schools superintendent. “This idea is gaining momentum in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and ideally elsewhere.”
Town staff also recommended providing the Aspen Hope Center with $150,000 for three years. The Aspen Hope Center, which has an office in Basalt, offers myriad mental health services including crisis intervention and a 24-hour, confidential phone line staffed by an on-call clinician.
“The crisis line has been ... either eerily quiet in the last eight months or it has rung off the hook and we don’t have enough clinicians to respond,” said Michelle Muething, Aspen Hope Center executive director. “It keeps people from having to walk through the door of an emergency room and have a bill. ...We can meet them right there in their living room.”
Muething called the working partnership between the Aspen Hope Center and the Basalt Police Department a “landmark” and one that other communities may use as a potential model.
“We go out on scene with law enforcement when there’s a mental health issue,” Muething said. “A counselor can take over and do the assessment.”
According to ourhopecenter.org, approximately 76% of individuals who call the Aspen Hope Center do so in a “state of crisis.”
“Now, more than ever, we need accessible mental health services,” Basalt Town Councilor David Knight said. “This is what the tax was designed for.”
Council was limited with respect to what it could spend the tobacco tax dollars on. According to the specific ballot language, which voters approved in 2018, Basalt’s tobacco tax dollars were to be used for “tobacco related education and tobacco related health issues” in addition to “addiction and substance abuse.”
“It’s hard to imagine a better use for the tobacco tax,” Mayor Bill Kane said. “It’s big sums of money, but it’s a big problem too.”
Additionally, this week the town supported allocating $80,000 in grant opportunities for nonprofits that serve the local community.