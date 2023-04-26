It probably comes as no surprise that Basalt residents were close to evenly divided in its selection of a new logo.
Three designs were unveiled to the public in a vote last week. Two piqued intense interest while the remaining design was a distant third choice.
“The difference in votes was, like, two,” Kristen Knoll, director of communications strategy for Slate Communications, told the Basalt Town Council on Tuesday night.
Slate Communications is a consulting firm that helped with the design process. “It came down to how easy was it to reproduce these two logos,” she said.
Basalt is a town that engages in robust debate on development projects and civic endeavors, so it seemed fitting the vote on the logo was close.
The winning logo features big peaks, conifer trees and the confluence of two rivers — all features of the landscape in and around the town.
Slate Communications started a process where various people in Basalt talked about how they view the town and what they wanted to see in a logo. The firm interviewed volunteers serving on town boards, performed some public outreach and enlisted input from Basalt High School student council members Owen Lambert and Holden Lahey.
The people interviewed said they saw Basalt as close-knit, family-friendly, with small-town charm and pride in being environmentally friendly, Knoll said. “You see yourselves being a real authentic Colorado town.”
The old logo featured a snow-capped mountain ridge with green vegetation and it noted that the town was incorporated in 1901.
“Your logo was created about 20 years ago and it’s just outdated,” Knoll said. “It’s really not unique to the area where you are geographically in the state. It’s a little too detailed. It can be difficult to reproduce. And it doesn’t really show the river confluence.”
A brand committee worked with two local graphic arts firms and Slate Communication’s staff to assess nine designs. The lineup was narrowed to the three entries that were shown to the public last week. The Brand Committee ultimately picked the winner.
Bill Maron, a member of the committee, said the new logo is simple and visually appealing.
“It doesn’t feel like the logos that a lot of other communities have,” Maron said. “A lot of the Colorado town logos and branding, they all kind of look the same. I think it was really important that we came up with something that really spoke to who we are. It really speaks to our view of this town being from the mountains to the confluence.”
The council endorsed the selection. The new logo will be used on town government official business from big to small, from business cards and letterhead to graphics on shirts and town vehicles.
The logo will be rolled out slowly over the course of this year.