Bridges High School senior José Muñoz, competing for Basalt, credits wrestling for getting him through some “darkness” in high school. He credits close friend and teammate Brady Samuelson, a senior at Roaring Fork, for getting him into the sport that has meant so much to him.
For the second year in a row — along with a pair of teammates from the girls team in their inaugural season — the pair are off to compete at the state tournament after qualifying out of regionals this weekend.
“It’s a strange feeling because it’s more than just a teammate going with me,” Muñoz said. “He’s been there, and he knows me from the bottom, which not many people can say. Him and his family get a big thank you. … Honestly, thanks to him, I’m in this sport.”
Muñoz came into his senior regional, held at Glenwood Springs High School on Friday and Saturday, expecting first place after finishing second his junior year in the event. Things didn’t pan out that way, as he fell in the semifinal to Bayfield’s Jordan Cundiff via a second-round pin. Cundiff went on to finish second in the 285-pound bracket.
Still, Muñoz won his way into the third-place match, hanging on to take fourth and sneak in with the last spot to earn a bid to state.
Samuelson, whose brother finished fourth at state in 2021 and now competes for Colorado Mesa University, had a more straightforward route to state. He pinned each of his three opponents to be named regional champion in the 190-pound class after entering the tournament at 39-6.
“It’s definitely more than I thought I was going to do, to be honest. I came in pretty nervous, but after my first match I was confident and the confidence just kept rolling,” Samuelson said. “It’s a big tournament and there’s a lot of pressure on me as a senior. My whole team kind of depends on me to be the big winner and there’s just a lot of pressure on me as an athlete right now, but it turned out alright.”
The championship earns Samuelson a high seed and, in theory, an easier opponent in the early rounds. Conversely, Muñoz will face some top-seeded foes early on, as both seek to place at state for the first time.
Both agreed that having the other go to state with them is going to be a positive. As the two seniors on the boys side, they naturally fall into leadership roles on the team, with much of it falling on Samuelson’s shoulders.
Muñoz said that Samuelson pushed him to join wrestling since seventh grade. He competed part-time until his sophomore year, when he was on the team for the full season, but didn’t win a match. In his junior year, he said he didn’t record a win through Christmas break before flipping a switch on his way to placing second in regionals. Along the way, he leaned on the sport to help him get through high school.
“Wrestling has done some pretty good things for my life, just mentally and getting me out of I guess the bad place every high schooler is at,” Muñoz said. “We all have our darkness and we all have lightness in high school.”
Through the whole process, Samuelson was “still there on my side,” Muñoz said.
“They have an interesting relationship,” Basalt head coach Keegan Gilligan said. “It seems like they’re good friends, but they’re almost like brothers. They’ll hang out and they’re both making fun of each other right after their matches. They’re always just giving each other crap, and it’s fun to see.”
Samuelson and Muñoz are the only boys representatives heading to state, but they’re joined by junior girls wrestling team members Paola Cruz and senior Nayeli Membreno. Cruz rebounded from a first-round loss to win her next two matches and claim fourth place at regionals while Membreno took second in the 125 class in her first year wrestling.
In the boys regional, freshman Towler Scott placed sixth in the 113 division as the only other podium finish for Basalt.
For Glenwood Springs, which competed in the 4A regional in Gunnison, senior Kodiak Kellogg was the lone state qualifier, finishing third in the 215.
The state championship will be held at Ball Arena in Denver, Thursday through Saturday.