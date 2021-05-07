During a pandemic, little gestures like a complimentary cheesesteak or a fried-chicken sandwich go a long way.
“I’ve never felt quite so appreciated,” Basalt Middle School art teacher Kim Carpenter said Thursday afternoon. “My last district, they would have Teacher Appreciation Day, and it would be on a Thursday and they would have … pie.”
This year, to recognize teachers and the sacrifices they have made during the pandemic, The Rolling Fork food truck provided 120 free meals to educators, including Carpenter, on Thursday.
But for Carpenter, just conversing over lunch with fellow teachers was a welcome reprieve amid a school year marred with COVID-19 rules and regulations.
“I’m so excited that we’re having lunch together with other teachers,” she said. “Last week, we had our first faculty meeting and we took down our masks … I’m serious, that was the first time — all year — I’ve seen everybody’s face in person.”
For Basalt Middle School Spanish teacher Elizabeth Hanke, teaching a language with a mask on was difficult, to say the least. While Hanke admittedly did not mind a few things about virtual learning — such as sleeping in occasionally — she also understood even more the value of a classroom and in-person learning.
“It’s just hands-down way better for the students to be in person,” Hanke said. “It’s about the kids; it’s not about us.”
It has also been a challenging but rewarding school year for Basalt Middle School English Language Development teacher Kate Mutchler.
“To see students — and to have those relationships and those connections — is really important,” Mutchler said. “Schools do so much besides just teaching academics.”
The Rolling Fork food truck owner Aaron Shockley, a father himself, explained how if it wasn’t for teachers like Carpenter, Hanke and Mutchler, he would not be able to do what he loves: cooking.
“My wife taught preschool for a few years, and we know the importance of teaching. … I’m 32, and I’m still learning. So we want to support them as much as we can,” Shockley said alongisde his food truck in Basalt Middle School’s parking lot on Thursday. “It’s so important to have people in our community who are willing to sacrifice their lives for our kids. … Without these men and women — we’d all be in trouble.”