A small market in Basalt that was a valuable year-round showcase for local and regional farmers closed abruptly last week because the owner is facing medical issues, according to an email sent to subscribers.
Skip Doty, owner and founder of Skip’s Farm to Market on Midland Avenue, wrote in an email to the community on Sunday that he has been beset by a series of medical issues during 2022.
“They have sapped my energy and my focus,” he wrote. “After much thought, I have decided to close Skip’s Farm to Market store in Basalt.”
Doty couldn’t be reached for further comment Monday or Tuesday. The Skip’s Farm to Market in Fruita remains open.
Doty opened the store in November 2017 and wrote that the concept of providing an outlet where local farmers and vendors could provide their goods directly to the public was “embraced” immediately by midvalley residents.
Doty and his business partner had the foresight to buy commercial spaces in the Basalt Riverwalk building. The store operated for five years in a 600-square-foot space. They started a long-anticipated expansion into an adjacent space, which they also own, in late October. There was no activity at the site on Monday.
The first sign of trouble appeared on Wednesday when signs on the front door of the store said, “Closed Until Further Notice.” Then Doty’s email on Sunday informed patrons the closure is permanent.
“I would like to thank the local farmers, vendors and store employees,” Doty wrote. “I would especially like to thank the people who live in Basalt and the Roaring Fork Valley. This store could not have happened without your support. It has been a wonderful experience. Thank you.”
There was a common theme among patrons posting comments on an item about the closure on the Basalt Community Page on Facebook. “I’m so bummed but wishing you well!” one commenter posted. Several other comments reflected that concern for Doty, a familiar face for years in the Roaring Fork Valley at farmers’ markets, roadside stands and the store.
Eden Vardy, executive director of the Farm Collaborative, an educational farm at Cozy Point, said the main concern is for Doty’s health. He said Doty created an outlet that was vital for small farmers in the Roaring Fork Valley. The collaborative sold eggs and other items through Skip’s Farm to Market from the time it was established.
“It was a tremendous resource for our community,” Vardy said. “It is definitely a big loss.
Harper Kaufman, owner of Two Roots Farm in Emma, said she was grateful for everything Doty and his team did for the community — farmers and customers — for five years.
“Skip’s Farm to Market was such a wonderful asset in our community,” Kaufman said. “Aside from on-farm sales, it was the only place my farm sold our produce retail to the community.”
Doty and his staff delivered on their promise to promote local agriculture.
“The whole crew at Skip’s Market really cared about us farmers,” Kaufman said. “They served as an important connection between local farms and our community. That void will surely be felt. I’m grateful for everything Skip and the team did to keep the store running and successful for the many years that it served our town.”
Doty said at the time he opened the store that he wanted to meet customers’ needs while also building exposure for local produce and food products. He said in August 2021 that the Basalt market really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reinforced people’s desires to know the sources of their food, he said.
Doty said the expansion at 227 Midland Ave. would allow him to carry more locally grown fruits and vegetables, but he also wanted to maintain a small operation where staff had a relationship with customers.
At any given time, Skip’s menu of available produce and other products read like a “who’s who” in the local food movement. In addition to offerings from Roaring Fork Valley farms, he bought in products from the Paonia area and the Lower Colorado River Valley. Doty also operates Early Morning Orchard in Palisade, which provided peaches, among other things, at the Basalt store.