Basalt town government is exploring “how to best implement parking enforcement in the entirety of downtown” and is seeking the public’s help to figure it out.
The town’s website features a survey open to anyone with an interest in the topic.
“This is not paid parking, but rather a program designed to enforce limitations on the number of hours a vehicle can remain in one parking spot downtown,” said an introduction to the survey. “Your feedback will be used to help inform our discussions with parking enforcement vendors and the Town Council.”
The parking situation is in flux due to a substantial reworking of Midland Avenue, the town’s main street. The number of parking spaces in the downtown core will remain roughly the same but the configuration will change, according to town officials. Some spaces will be eliminated from Midland Avenue, but additional spaces are in place on Midland Spur and Two Rivers Road.
Parking in many areas of downtown is posted as having a two-hour limit, but that hasn’t been enforced.
The survey asks questions such as what days of the week and times of day should parking be enforced, if any. The survey also asked if enforcement should be seasonal or year-round.
To find the survey, go to the town website’s homepage at basalt.net and look on the left for a link to the survey.