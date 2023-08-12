A well-known child care center in the midvalley is teaming with the Basalt Education Foundation to pursue a new facility in Basalt.
Blue Lake Preschool and the foundation are working on a plan to sublease a 4,000-square-foot space in the new Stott’s Mill subdivision. They plan to operate an infant care and after-school facility.
The Basalt Town Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to sign a lease for the space with MSP Development Group LLC, the developer of Stott’s Mill. The town will sublease the space to Blue Lake Preschool and the founcation.
There’s one catch to the deal: The proposed tenants must raise the funds to complete the interior finish of the space. The town government’s approval of Stott’s Mill included the provision that the 4,000-square-foot space be roughed out. The tenants need to come up with an interior configuration that will suit their purposes and pay for the work.
Basalt Town Planner Michelle Thibeault said Blue Lake Preschool and the foundation plan to seek a grant from the Pitkin County commissioners for the work. Pitkin County possesses American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 or ARPA funds, and it has designated use of some of them for child care programs.
“Assuming we’re successful and we get funds we need to do build-out, it would take six to nine months for completion of the project and construction,” Thibeault told the Basalt council. “That would put us into late spring 2024.”
The town will be responsible for rent payments while the day care facility is under construction.
The key to the operation is a restriction on the rent rate.
“The rent for the daycare space is required to be 80% of the market rate rents for daycare spaces in the midvalley and that was established at approximately $2,400 per month for the space per the (approvals),” said a memorandum from Basalt town staff to the council. The rent will go up 3% annually.
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said the town might want to consider providing an additional subsidy to ensure the operation is successful. No decision was made on his suggestion.
The lease term will be five years with automatic renewals for additional five-year terms at the town’s discretion. The intent is to ensure the subletters that they will be in the facility long enough to make their investment pay off.
“In the unfortunate event that Blue Lake Preschool/Basalt Education Foundation are not able to obtain funding or otherwise enter a sublease, the Town Council may authorize an alternate community-benefitting use in the space as allowed by the Stott’s Mill approval ordnance,” said the memo to the council.
Basalt town government first put out a request for proposals at the end of 2022 but found no takers. The council directed the staff in January 2023 to keep working with child care providers to try to find a concept that worked. A second request for proposals was offered this summer. Blue Lake and the foundation submitted the only proposal. They have a preliminary floor plan and are getting cost estimates from contractors to finish off the space.
Representatives of Blue Lake Preschool and Basalt Education Foundation couldn’t be reached on Friday for details on their plan.