Aspen and Basalt went head-to-head at Aspen Golf Club on Monday in the first of back-to-back home tournaments for each on Monday, with the Longhorns emerging victorious in the Skier Invitational.
Basalt junior Jackson Stewart shot 77 strokes — six over par — to tie for first individually in the tournament and lead the Longhorns to a 242-stroke aggregate and a seven-stroke edge over Aspen, which took second.
But early in the golf season when the final scorecard has no bearing toward postseason standings, the invitational showcased a difference in approach for the two local clubs: the Longhorns aiming to get their known top-four players ready for regionals and, hopefully, state; and the Skiers who are tinkering with an inexperienced lineup and trying to figure out who their go-to four will be when it matters most.
“It’s definitely a mental thing, showing at tournaments that we’re a team to look out for,” Stewart said. “We’ll keep trying to do that and make more wins.”
Basalt has been vocal that the team’s intentions are to win state and its players are out to prove they’re capable of doing that early and often, returning all four players it sent to the finals last year. Aspen, which lost two of their state competitors from last season to graduation, doesn’t have the luxury of knowing who they’re rolling with, with a depth of players showing potential but lacking in experience.
Skiers coach Mary Woulfe said the team expects to be competitive when the time comes, but right now is about putting the players in the best position to do so, even if they aren’t going to take the same approach to a round now as they will in September.
“We have 10 players that are capable of going low on any given day and the question is, if your goal is to go out and peak perform every day, is that realistic to meeting the goal of winning or placing second at the regional, which is really our goal,” Woulfe said. “So what I want to do is create a growth mindset and have my kids ready to explore what is possible and not possible and learn from everything they do.”
Such approach bred Aspen’s biggest success of the day: Senior Nik Kuhn shot a 79, two strokes behind the lead and sixth overall in the tournament, besting teammates Sasha Forman and Ryan Rigney by six strokes.
Kuhn was four over par through 13 holes before double-bogeying 15 to lose some ground. He closed his round emphatically with his first birdie on the par-4 hole 18.
It wasn’t enough to catch up to Basalt, which saw senior Garrett Exelbert compete for first right up until the end, firing a 78. Fellow seniors Jase Joslin and Alec Claassen both shot 87s. Team scoring takes a team’s top three finishers and adds their scores together, with the lowest composite score winning.
Stewart’s win saw him tally a birdie on hole 13 as he shot just one-under-par on the back nine holes.
Aspen also saw senior Matthew Cairncross withdraw due to illness after being seven strokes over through four holes and sophomore Leo Ronneau, fresh off a plane from Europe, shoot an 86 for Aspen’s second team, which finished 13th.
“We look good. It’s hard to look at the scores right now,” Forman said. “These are the guys that we’re up against at regionals, so the team looks promising. We’re excited.”
The local squads finished ahead of 3A heavyweights Colorado Academy and Vail Mountain, both of which Woulfe warned weren’t going to shoot as high come postseason time.
It’s a quick turnaround for the teams, who head to River Valley Ranch in Carbondale on Tuesday for the Longhorn Classic. Then, both will go to Delta on Thursday for the first round of the season at the host of the regional.
“That’s going to be huge,” Forman said of Thursday’s trip. “You look at these tournaments more importantly any time you’re going to a state or regional course. We’ll try to get some good preparation over there and try to take it as a practice round for regional.