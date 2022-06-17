In a unanimous vote taken after passionate exchanges Tuesday evening, the Basalt Town Council came to an agreement on the revised proposal for Parcel 5 for The Sopris Meadows subdivision.
The roughly 90-minute continued public hearing to discuss the construction of 155 dwelling units of the Sopris Meadows PUD. This comes after a meeting with the Basalt Affordable Community Housing, in which the request for a public hearing was granted due to an eleventh-hour reception of the revised proposal plan. At the request of the town council, 46 of the 155 units would be deed-restricted — nearly double the number required by town code. The proposal of affordable housing rather than rental units is meant to “fill the gap” of the “missing middle:” category 2-level affordable housing. The public hearing was called to ensure no code violations exist within the proposal, as well as to come to a conclusion for any amendments.
Applicants Jodi Edwards and Michael Lipkin, Possumco LLC’s chief, presented the revised proposal.
“I touched on the fact that Basalt has over 220 units now of affordable housing — with more than half being occupied by the Aspen workforce. I think we have all discussed that maybe it is time for Basalt to take those back and use them to build a Basalt community rather than try to house Aspen’s ongoing need, and I think we all know that neither Aspen nor Snowmass, who are both beneficiaries of Basalt’s affordable housing program, allow Basalt to be in their affordable housing. I think we’re just leveling the playing field a little bit,” Lipkin stated.
The applicant had also proposed three access connections on East Valley Road, vehicular access connection onto Evans Road as well as an emergency access connection onto Willits Lane. But after hearing comments from the emergency services of Basalt, who voiced a desire for a full connection on all three points, the applicant agreed to have a full connection onto Willits Lane in the revision.
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane praised the applicants for their revision, as the council made the case that Basalt was — is — “long” in rental housing and “short” in ownership dwellings.
“This is a pretty remarkably responsive amendment to your application,” Kane said.
Edwards spoke up after having reviewed the code and guidelines with town attorney Jeff Conkle and came to an agreement that there needed to be an amendment in order to allow the proposal to go forward — which will be presented to the council at the time of the final plan application.
“We need some assurance of being able to go forward with making these kinds of commitments. This is not the kind of thing you usually see being brought into the town,” Edwards said. “That is a substantial financial commitment, and Michael needs time to make it all work.”
Council suggested a 10-year vesting period with public improvements that have to be completed within three years.
In other BACH news, members interviewed and appointed Katie Erikson to join their ranks. Erikson, a senior loan officer for Bay Equity of Downtown Basalt, was previously on the BACH board but left because of interfering work responsibilities. Erikson said that the opportunity of reinstatement was something she would “very much” look forward to — affordable housing is something that impacts every business in the valley, she said.
“It’s something that I watch closely every day, it is near and dear to me and I would love to be [a part of BACH] again,” she said in her comments to the council.
Kane emphasized that Erikson must have her finger on the pulse of what is happening in the lending market and overall housing dynamic of Basalt and expressed that her work experience and professional perspective could make her a “real valuable” member on the BACH board.
Erikson will serve a three-year term on the BACH board, to end June 14, 2025.