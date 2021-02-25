Motorists traveling down Highway 82 might notice a new sign when passing or entering Basalt in the near future.
“This has been dragging on and on and on as these signs seem to do,” Lynne Mace, a member of the Basalt Chamber Sign Committee, said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
On Tuesday, the Basalt Town Council approved a revised design for the town’s east entrance sign after the original design, created by Aceto Landscape Architects, garnered just one bid for $144,000, which the council deemed too high.
In its 2021 budget, the town of Basalt has $55,000 set aside for the fabrication and installation of the east entrance sign at Two Rivers Road and Highway 82.
In an effort to bring the price down, the Basalt Chamber Sign Committee commissioned Aceto Landscape Architects to “value engineer” its original design, which came in roughly $89,000 over budget.
“Construction pricing is high and really difficult to predict right now,” Nick Aceto, Aceto Landscape Architects principal said in a separate interview. “We’re crossing our fingers at this point that we have favorable bids.”
The original east entrance sign design featured an interchangeable sculpture, reclaimed Basalt stone veneer, curved weathering steel walls and an art plinth.
“I actually like this design better,” Councilor Elyse Hottel said.
Eight feet tall and 26 feet wide, the east entrance sign design approved Tuesday features a weathered steel panel that reads, “Basalt est. 1901” and accompanying gabions filled with local cobble.
“We’ve kind of established a common language,” Aceto said.
Aceto Landscape Architects has designed similar signage for the town of Basalt in the past.
“The pallet is a weathering steel, which continues the language from the other signs that we’ve designed in town,” Aceto said. “The idea behind the gabion is that it recalls the river. It would be like a river cobble infill material.”
The Basalt Chamber Sign Committee, itself, has been the driving force behind the Basalt Avenue roundabout sign, the Southside Basalt Business Center sign, and wayfinding signage along Midland Avenue.
“I like the design,” Councilor David Knight said. “I appreciate the team’s diligence and getting the design done. I know they have been very tenacious.”
Because council only approved the sign’s design on Tuesday, town staff will now put the project out to bid. The town has not yet entered into a contract with a formal bidder.
“We hope to have the sign constructed this year,” Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said in an email.
According to Mahoney the $55,000 budgeted for the town’s east entrance does include funding for landscaping too.
“It’s nice that we will have a warm welcome in the form of an artistically and aesthetically pleasing sign,” Councilor Bill Infante said. “This is much more sensible and fiscally responsible.”