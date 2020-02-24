An election forum featuring the candidates for Basalt Town Council, will be held Monday at the El Jebel Community Center from 5-7 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Todd Hartley, a correspondent for the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal, will moderate the discussion. The Roaring Fork Weekly Journal is an Aspen Daily News sister publication that is sponsoring the event.
GrassRoots TV will live stream the forum at GrassRootsTV.org and rebroadcast on GrassRoots Community Network channels. GrassRoots is a forum co-sponsor.
Six candidates are running for three positions on the Basalt Town Council: Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad, Elyse Hottel, David Knight, Jennifer Riffle and Kirk “Dieter” Schindler.
The Basalt municipal election is April 7. Ballots will be mailed out between March 16 and March 23 and are due back by 7 p.m. on April 7.
In the last Basalt candidate election in April 2018, 856 people voted out of the 2,186 registered voters in Basalt.
Todd Hartley was also moderator of the first election forum of the season which featured the three candidates for mayor of Basalt: Bill Infante, Bill Kane and Rob Leavitt. The forum was held before an overflow crowd at the Element hotel in Willits, and Hartley, who sometimes moonlights as a stand-up comedian, kept the discussion lively and interesting.
Tonight’s event takes place in the Sopris Room of the Eagle County Building, 0020 Eagle County Drive in El Jebel.
Questions for the candidates may be emailed today by 4 p.m. to madski@rfweeklyjournal.com.
In addition to the live stream, GrassRoots Community Network has a Facebook page. Television rebroadcasts may be watched on cable Channel 12 or Channel 880HD.