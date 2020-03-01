Basalt Town council candidates take their turn at the plate

Editor’s note: This story initially ran in the Feb. 27 edition of the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal, our sister paper covering the midvalley. For more, visit www.rfweeklyjournal.com.
The six candidates running for three seats on the Basalt Town Council sought to differentiate themselves from their rivals during a political forum held Feb. 24 at the El Jebel Community Center.
The forum, moderated by Todd Hartley, was organized by the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal and co-sponsored by GrassRoots, which taped the event. To watch it in its entirety go to grassrootstv.org
Challengers Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad, Elyse Hottel and Kirk “Dieter” Schindler, as well as incumbent Jennifer Riffle, appeared in person to outline their positions on everything from council’s role in Basalt’s “climate emergency” to how meetings should be run; pet projects such as a circulator bus between Old Town Basalt and Willits; what (if anything) each gleaned from the Pan and Fork redevelopment process, and their vision for the future of the Lake Christine gun range.
Candidate David Knight, who was traveling for business, appeared via FaceTime.
The third forum of this election season is scheduled for Monday, when the Basalt Chamber hosts the 2020 Candidate Forum at the Basalt Library. The Roaring Fork Weekly Journal is one of the forum’s sponsors. The three mayoral candidates, Bill Infante, Bill Kane and Rob Leavitt are expected to join the council hopefuls in this event.
The election is April 7 and mail-in ballots will be sent out to registered voters in the next few weeks.
Fostering connections
David Knight, who said his family bought a house in Basalt in 2017, said one of the main reasons he tossed his hat into the ring was because he wanted to give back to the community. Knight is a manager at a technology company.
“Municipal government is the most important place you can do that,” he said.
Glenn Drummond, a manager at Mat Dog Towing and Repair and a current member of the Basalt Parks, Open Space and Trails Committee, has community service in his blood. His mother was once the mayor of Sheridan, Wyoming.
A desire to foster connections, whether within the community or to bridge physical gaps, such as between Old Town Basalt and Willits, drove Tiffany Haddad’s decision to seek elected office. Haddad, a certified yoga instructor, also works raising her two sons.
“For me what’s nearest and dearest to my heart are my kids. Their future is most important,” she said.
Accordingly, Haddad said she thinks Basalt could benefit from a designated recreation facility as, “We’re the only town in this valley that doesn’t have a recreation center.”
A serious note was struck when the candidates took on the question about council’s role in managing the town of Basalt’s “climate emergency.”
Elyse Hottel, a local marketing director, said based upon her experience working with local governments, the desire must come from within rather than government strictly foisting their ideas upon the populace.
“I would look for the opportunities to do things people are on board with and want to do,” Hottel said.
Jennifer Riffle, the only incumbent in the six-person field, said during the outreach process for the master plan, climate leadership by elected officials was seen as a priority.
Candidates were also asked if they were familiar with Robert’s Rules of Order, which outlines how meetings are run. Drummond said he’s been versed in the rules since joining the Future Farmers of America while growing up in Wyoming. It’s also a template for how he conducts HOA meetings for Valley Pines, Drummond said.
David Knight agreed. “It’s important to understand the fundamentals,” he said.
Those who weren’t versed in the rule book prior to Monday’s candidates forum, including Schindler, an Aspen Skiing Co. manager, said he understood the rules would help pave the way to more productive meetings.
Transparency
Incumbent Riffle was asked how she may have changed the way she communicates with other council members after a judge ruled a few years back that some of her communications were unlawful. Riffle allowed that the overall organization “learned so much about our governance model and processes” in light of the suit by citizen Ted Guy.
“I’m paranoid now. If staff text me a question I’ll say I’m not responding by text” even if it’s a question centering on a subject like pizza choice, Riffle said.
Knight opined that how the town now approaches transparency is heading “in the right direction.” He added, “From what I’ve seen so far (there are) robust processes around the governance.”
Hottel agreed that things were moving in the right direction and offered a shout out that she was impressed that “34 full-time employees (within the town) are doing as much as they’re doing.”
Haddad noted that “transparency is important, yes,” adding that she believed town staff was working hard to ensure that goal is met.
While some challengers opined about the need for youth facilities, so too is their desire to improve the lives of senior citizens.
“We don’t take care of the elderly as well as we should,” said Haddad, who added her life experience includes working with two hospice organizations on the East Coast. She suggested the town work with both Eagle and Pitkin counties on senior initiatives.
Drummond recalled that his condominium association originally designed some senior housing but that the town lifted that restriction. It appeared that underwriting costs and lack of demand were behind that decision which was rendered about a decade ago. But circumstances may have changed in the interim, Drummond suggested, noting that at this time there’s no senior housing planned at Willits for example, though there’s currently teacher housing and worker ski housing in the pipeline.
“In the future, it’s something to be strongly considered,” he said.
Hottel heartily agreed, especially after pointing out that 40 percent of Basalt’s population is over the age of 50 and this is “going to be a progressive issue as people age.” She said that a recurring theme within the town’s master plan was the need for a gathering place, though it would be a venue for not just seniors but a cross-section of ages.
With regard to senior services, David Knight said he wanted to work with partners in both Pitkin and Eagle counties on services and issues.
Pan & Fork
Candidates were asked what lessons had been learned by the redevelopment of the Pan & Fork property and whether they believed the forthcoming project represented a “good compromise.”
Both Haddad and Hottel stated they thought it was, indeed, a good compromise, though Hottel criticized how it all went down.
“It felt more like a spaghetti on a wall process,” she said, rather than one that could have probably started with a staff retreat, for example. Haddad decried the length of time it took for the plan to get hammered out. Moderator Todd Hartley jumped in to note, “It took a forking long time!”
Both Knight and Schindler underscored their remarks by saying that the parcel could have included more affordable housing. Knight noted his concerns about its sequencing, especially that the on-site restaurant could be seven years down the road.
Riffle spoke of how her views had evolved on the project over the four years she’s been in office.
“My platform then was all park,” Riffle said. What she’s learned since that time was “what can we realistically do” and that “We’re at a good, realistic point right now” with the project plan.
“Is it perfect, is it what everyone wants? Nope,” she said.
Riffle said she also learned that the community is pretty equally divided on some subjects. Both she and several candidates referred to Basalt as a “49-51 percent community” to reflect that divergence of opinions.
Projected growth and Basalt’s interactions with Eagle County were other subjects tackled by the candidates.
Hottel said urban infill is the best place for growth as it allows open spaces on the fringes to remain.
Haddad opined that while “growth is inevitable,” she appreciates that the master plan favors density over sprawl.
Drummond referenced the Eagle County commissioners’ decision to approve the Tree Farm development despite opposition from the town and recommendations otherwise.
Knight referenced the midvalley’s capacity limits, noting that it was important to not exceed them, as the impacts would be felt on the schools and the highway. In balancing all the factors he suggested it’s important to not change the community’s character.
Moderator Hartley used the Tree Farm discussion to segue into a larger talk about annexation. Schindler suggested that the conversations need to include what is going to satisfy each community. (The Tree Farm lies in unincorporated Eagle County.)
Incumbent Riffle pointed out an incentive is that “the town of Basalt provides excellent public service.” She went on to add, “Our tax rates are going to become very appealing to the Tree Farm.”
Moreover, emergency protection services are another carrot. She suggested: “The Lake Christine Fire is a prime example of being prepared for emergencies.”
The future of the Lake Christine shooting range was also addressed. Most acknowledged its importance to the local economy. Riffle noted that site cleanup could be costly though, “Protecting our watersheds is paramount.”
Drummond said that the POST committee had earmarked $50,000 for improvements with even more money coming from the state. He suggested that range users “do their part” in raising some money that could be applied to site upgrades.
Hottel pointed out this is “another 49-51 percent issue,” and that she wouldn’t advocate to get rid of the range entirely.
“It’s about what the community wants,” Hottel said, which is a modus operandi that seems to underscore her campaign.
Schindler had an interesting take: “I don’t enjoy it being up there. [But] what I enjoy and what the community wants are two different things.” He supported Drummond’s “pay-to-play” concept by users.
David Knight said his concerns include noise; he suggested options to mitigate sound and environmental impacts that should be explored. Knight was open to the idea of expanding the trails within the parcel and suggested there’s maybe a “grand bargain” that can be reached.
On several subjects there was more agreement than disagreement among the six-person field. Strengthening the sense of community was one area where there was unanimity. And, one way to link together Old Town Basalt and Willits (and possibly Southside as well) would be a connector shuttle, a concept that was lauded for environmental reasons but also as a great way for kids to get around Basalt without having to be ferried by their parents.
The Feb. 24 forum attracted an audience of between 35 to 40 locals, a number of whom remained for the entire 130-minute event.