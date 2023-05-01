Basalt town government is forging ahead with projects designed to make alternative parking more attractive while the main street downtown is torn up and adding parking for the long haul.
The town spruced up a walking path that connects the Fryingpan River Swinging Bridge to the Basalt Elementary School parking lot. Several solar lights were embedded in concrete pads along the route to make it more attractive in the evening for diners headed downtown. In addition, various plants were added along the trail corridor to make it more attractive.
The town is trying to alleviate concerns over its plan to proceed with an overhaul of Midland Avenue this summer. As currently planned, Midland would be torn up for underground utility work, rebuilt sidewalks, pedestrian gathering spots, bike storage and improved landscaping. The plan also calls for conversion of angle parking to parallel parking in the compact commercial core.
Midland Avenue will remain open during the project though reduced to one lane at times. Parking will also be extremely limited during construction. Some business owners and residents are calling for the town to avoid construction during the summer, Basalt’s bread-and-butter tourism season. Other business owners and residents want to proceed with the work and get it finished as quickly as possible.
Basalt town officials have pledged they will work with the Basalt Chamber of Commerce to promote business this summer. The town also wants to promote the Basalt Elementary School parking as a viable alternative to parking downtown. Town Manager Ryan Mahoney estimated there are at least 60 parking spaces at the school, just a short walk away via the Swinging Bridge.
Mahoney said the town checks in annually with the Roaring Fork School District to make sure it signs off on use of the parking lot for the public during the summer months when school is out. He anticipated the process will go over without a hitch this year.
The town spent between $15,000 and $20,000 adding the solar lights and buying the landscaping plants for the trail between the Swinging Bridge and the school, he said. The exact amount will be known when all bills are paid.
The town also is looking into the possibility of providing shuttle service between downtown and the elementary school parking lot to make it viable for those who don’t want to walk the short distance.
Mahoney said the Basalt Connect Service, shuttles that provide on-demand rides throughout the town limes, will be expanded this summer, operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in June, July and August. That is a way for shoppers and diners to avoid using a private vehicle to access downtown.
Meanwhile, the first phase of the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project is underway on Midland Spur, the short street west of downtown in front of Town Hall and CC’s Cafe. Much of the street is currently torn up for utility work and to construct infrastructure that will make it more pedestrian friendly. All parking will be converted to angle parking. Once finished, Midland Spur’s parking will increase from 60 spaces to 96 spaces.
Proponents of the project note that the Midland Spur parking is within easy walking distance of all businesses in the commercial core.
Nevertheless, the issue has created unease. Some people are concerned about a loss of spaces on Midland Avenue proper due to swapping out angle parking with parallel parking — even with the net gain from the addition on Midland Spur.
Critics of the project also want construction on Midland Avenue postponed during the busy summer months. A petition is circulating that calls for the town to maintain existing parking space on Midland Avenue and to undertake construction in the fall, winter and spring and leave the downtown area alone from June through September.
Supporters of the project have also spoken up. Ted Borchelt, a broker associate with Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty’s office in downtown Basalt, said he has spoken with numerous business operators and residents who support the project.
The town council has listened to objections but made no promises to alter the plan. Bids for the second phase of the project, which would affect the core of Midland Avenue, are due in late May. Bidders were asked for estimates for work scheduled through the summer and avoiding the summer. The town government has vowed to consider the differences in the estimates in its decision.
In the long-term picture, Basalt officials say the town will increase the number of parking spaces in the core from the current number of about 328. That doesn’t include the elementary school spaces, which the town hopes to tap as a way to ease the summer parking shortage.