Basalt doesn’t want to surrender its control over zoning to answer Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide call for more affordable housing.
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney received a green light from the town council Tuesday night to send a letter with concerns to Polis.
“There’s an effort afoot in this year’s legislative session to override local zoning rules related to affordable housing,” Mahoney said. “This is really concerning. Generally speaking, we have a tradition of local control in this state and I think local municipalities do a good job of regulating their own zoning rules. I think the town (of Basalt) and other municipalities in the state for that matter would better be served from more resources from the state.”
Polis devoted extensive time on Colorado’s need for affordable housing in his “state of the state” address on Jan. 17. He said state voters’ approval last November of Proposition 123, which will dedicate millions of dollars to affordable housing construction in coming years, was a good first step.
“But we can’t just buy our way out of this, we have to break down government barriers, expand private property rights and reduce regulations to actually construct more housing options at a lower cost so all Coloradans can thrive,” Polis said in his address.
Polis is a Democrat and both chambers of the state government are dominated by Democrats.
The discussion mirrors debates that have sprung up recently in the middle Roaring Fork Valley during reviews of major development projects. Some developers have argued that greater density is the best opportunity to provide affordable housing units. Some developers in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Basalt have contended that they should receive density bonuses for proposing development located close to public bus stops.
Opponents have countered that a marginal increase in affordable housing isn’t worth granting approvals for a bunch of expensive free-market housing that adds to the worker and housing shortage in the valley. In addition, residents who have earned their share of the pie are reluctant to surrender quality of life for the sake of higher density.
Mahoney said government associations such as the Colorado Municipal League and Colorado Association of Ski Towns are monitoring the direction of the legislature and keeping local government officials appraised. Based on those sources, he said, one direction the Legislature might travel is establishing minimum densities along transit corridors and near hubs.
“What this tells me is Highway 82 potentially becomes free game for high-density housing,” he said.
That doesn’t necessarily make good planning sense, according to Mahoney, because while housing along Highway 82 would be located close to transit, other infrastructure and services might be lacking.
Mahoney’s other concerns with the potential state government direction is allowing multiple units to be built on what local governments had zoned for single family homes, waiving parking requirements and allowing accessory dwelling units in all zones.
The problem with the state’s approach is it assumes solutions that would work in Denver and other Front Range cities would work the same in small mountain towns such as Basalt, Mahoney said. He doesn’t believe that is the case.
“What a six-plex looks like in Denver and what it looks like in Basalt is very different,” Mahoney told the Aspen Daily News prior to Tuesday night’s meeting. “Pre-empting local control (on land-use issues) is a big deal. I think it is a mistake.”
In the discussion with the town council, Mahoney said he believes Basalt’s elected officials and town residents have done a good job in the town master plan identifying where development should be allowed. The latest plan was completed in 2020.
The town’s philosophy is to pursue “metered growth,” Mahoney said. “We’re planning out our infrastructure to slowly but surely accept new growth. With a short-circuit of our rules, I would be worried that the town would bear the burden of trying to catch up with service delivery.”
Mahoney also said the town is making strides on affordable housing with 300 units built and 66 in the pipeline.
Demand, of course, is substantially greater than supply in Basalt and elsewhere in the Roaring Fork Valley. A study released in 2019 forecasted a deficit of about 5,700 affordable housing units in the Roaring Fork Valley region, including parts of the Interstate 70 corridor, by 2027.
The Greater Roaring Fork Regional Housing Study estimated that Basalt was short about 1,000 units at that time for housing attainable for households making 80% of less of the area median income. The deficit was 1,600 units for households under 120% of AMI, the study said.
Mahoney’s letter to Polis said adding affordable housing cannot be the only goal driving the town’s decisions. Other important factors include people and community character, resilient and sustainable environment and maintainable civic and community services.
“Taking any one of these themes and asserting priority over the others risks a future for our town that is out of balance and unable to meet the service expectations of our residents and businesses,” the letter states. The letter can be viewed in its entirety at www.basalt.net/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02142023-1343 by clicking on the link “5A — Letter to be sent to Governor Polis.”
Councilwoman Elyse Hottel said the state government is raising “good things for us to discuss as a community” but she didn’t necessarily want to surrender local zoning control.
Councilman David Knight said, “We all agree affordable housing is important but we want local solutions, local control to do that. We just need help, that’s the big thing to emphasize.”
The town’s letter concludes by urging the state to provide funding to help build affordable housing rather than overriding local zoning.
Mahoney said he believes from talks with his peers in other Roaring Fork Valley towns that they will also express their concerns to Polis. The Colorado Sun recently reported that several Front Range cities were concerned about a possible legislative effort to remove local control over zoning.