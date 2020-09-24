For both residents and businesses, the town of Basalt firmed up its framework for financial assistance during Tuesday’s meeting of the town council.
The Basalt Affordable Community Housing board presented a list of criteria it would use in determining qualified recipients for $15,000 in funding to local residents facing eviction when the state’s moratorium on evictions is lifted.
In August, elected officials pledged the financial assistance to BACH after hearing of rental situations negatively impacted by job reductions due to the pandemic and wildfires in the region.
The board returned this week before council with nine criteria for emergency assistance rent relief applicants that include: Must live in town affordable housing and have exhausted other potential funding sources; past due amounts must not exceed two months and applicants should be willing to undergo free financial counseling. A direct link to the pandemic, to provide eligibility for CARES act funding, from which this money comes, will also be required.
“We are very appreciative of the council taking this seriously and availing funds to families and people who are struggling because of the pandemic,” said Cathy Click, BACH’s chair.
Basalt has 215 deed-restricted units in its housing inventory and one of the criteria for these funds is that the applicant must live in affordable housing.
After the board screens the applicants, the town will select the recipients and payments will be made this year. Click said it’s likely BACH will make a similar rental request in 2021.
“It’s going to be an ongoing fight,” said Doug MacDonald, a housing board member, of the ongoing economic conditions.
With the qualification framework now settled, BACH will publicize the funding availability and get the selection process in gear. Mayor Bill Kane said council will have to authorize the disbursements, which he said will be administered by finance director Christy Hamrick.
Rent, mortgage needs for businesses, too
Basalt businesses will also have the opportunity for some public funding from the town.
A short survey sent to 105 businesses netted 33 responses, according to Town Manager Ryan Mahoney. They were asked on a scale of one to five how their business was impacted by COVID-19.
“On a scale of one to five … zero answered ‘not so much,’” Mahoney told the council. “About half said they were heavily impacted.” Another quarter of the respondents said the pandemic impacts to business were on “the heavier spectrum.”
When asked what the town can do to help, the largest number of requests were for rent and mortgage relief, Mahoney said. Money to augment outdoor seating was another ask on the list, though farther down the priority list.
With $50,000 remaining in CARES Act funding in its coffers, he suggested the town be authorized to do “a quick grant cycle” of money that could be used at the business’ discretion.
Grants of up to $2,500 will be available on a first come, first served basis. And, just as a framework for the short-term rental assistance program needed to be solidified, so too will there be a list of criteria for the businesses. For example, applicants may be asked what other aid, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, they have already sought and how else have they been proactive.
“We want to see the level of commitment to be fair to all the applicants,” Mahoney said. One goal is “to get money out to them quickly.”