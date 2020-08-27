The town of Basalt will provide $15,000 to local residents facing immediate eviction, after elected officials heard Tuesday night from their housing board about current rental situations, some of which were described as “dire.”
Multiple factors have led to the increased need for assistance. Including the looming Aug. 31 sunset of a state moratorium on evictions; increased economic anxiety from reduced work related to COVID-19 and the Grizzly Creek Fire; the ceasing of county (both Pitkin and Eagle) rental assistance and loss of the enhanced unemployment benefits, council members were told during a Tuesday work session.
While the initial request from the Basalt Affordable Community Housing board to the Basalt Town Council was for $10,000 in CARES Act funds for 2020, elected officials said they could offer $15,000 instead. Matching funds from other nonprofits will also be sought, and at least that much money will be offered in town support for 2021.
“I think doing more now would be awesome,” said Cathy Click, chair of Basalt Affordable Community Housing (BACH). “It will show the town is being responsive and we’re concerned about our community.”
On Wednesday, Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said, “I was a bit surprised” at the level of need in some of the housing authority-managed properties.
At the Roaring Fork Apartments, an affordable complex that’s part of the town’s inventory of 215 deed-restricted units, more than 20 people sought assistance through Pitkin County in July, town planner James Lindt said during the council work session.
Since then, and with the moratorium due to lift on evictions, it’s believed the situation will get worse.
Click said the housing board’s role changed since the start of the pandemic, moving from an advisory and planning group to one focused, at least right now, on action.
“In March we started focusing on rental and mortgage assistance,” Click said. “When the economy was booming it was not a pressing issue. All of a sudden it was a pressing issue.”
Kane acknowledged how BACH has grown in scope since its inception more than a decade ago: “It was like a garage band when we started.”
The manner in which the eviction funds will be apportioned needs to be determined. Councilmembers asked BACH to look at Aspen Community Foundation for some guidance.
Elyse Hottel, a member of the council who lives in the Roaring Fork Apartments, said she would “love to know” how the $15,000 will be distributed. “A bucket to the building manager and they decide which tenants” receive the money? she asked rhetorically.
The housing board will be asked to return before council soon with a plan for distribution, according to James Lindt.
Councilor Gary Tennenbaum also asked housing board members to try and get a more precise measurement of just what Basalt tenants need.
“We might need more. I want to be fair and also not break our bank,” he said, adding that it would be beneficial to get other partners involved so as to better serve the community.
During an Aug. 11 meeting of the Pitkin County commissioners, those elected officials were informed that the near-term economic impact of the coronavirus remains unknown, and a “perfect storm” was shaping up due to expired unemployment benefits, wildfires and the soon-to-end moratorium on evictions. Also at that meeting was discussion of a recovery fund for landlords and tenants to assist low-income families by representatives of the Mountain Voices project.
Basalt town planner Sara Nadolny said that Mountain Voices was working regionally but that BACH was more interested in providing local assistance within the town and as a stop-gap measure.
“We would be very grateful for the town to fund the short-term needs of those people facing imminent eviction,” said BACH board member Doug MacDonald.
MacDonald is versed in the state programs and shared on Tuesday the “Property Owner Preservation” program, where owners make an application for state funds. He said it was more easily attainable than housing assistance aimed at tenants themselves.
Under the POP, back rent dating to March 1 may be sought. By contrast, MacDonald called the route for tenants to seek relief from the state as an “arduous and restrictive process.”
In the meantime, Basalt signaled it’s ready to lend a hand soon.
“Fifteen-thousand sounds like a good start,” said Kane.