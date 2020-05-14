The town of Basalt will walk away from a contract to buy a $1.825 million parcel in the mid valley, as the new council decided Tuesday night these are unique times, money is tight, and it’s not an essential purchase.
Basalt will get back its earnest money of $91,250, the council was told during the meeting and confirmed Wednesday by the seller’s representative. According to the contract, $1,733,750 cash was due at closing.
“This entire transaction was envisioned far before coronavirus,” Mayor Bill Kane said Tuesday night, about the parcel near Original Road and the Aspen Skiing Co.’s tiny home employee housing. Its legal address is Mid Valley Center PUD Lot: 4, or PH-2522 Hwy. 82, and the property abuts Umbrella Roofing and the back of Willits Bend.
Citing the sums of money and risks at stake for the town that is already in a serious belt-tightening mode, Kane said this is an inopportune time to make such a significant capital outlay.
“We’re in an extraordinarily impossible position” to proceed with the purchase, he said.
The unanimous vote on a motion to deny Ord. 9, series of 2020 on second reading, did include the possibility of having staff exploring the idea of a future lease-to-buy on the property.
That was suggested by Councilmember Elyse Hottel and seemed favorable to the mayor and Councilmember Ryan Slack. Mahoney said staff could be directed to explore that if that's the council's direction.
Tim Belinski, acting as the seller’s real estate agent, said the property is zoned for light industrial use.
The new council and staff discussed the property sale during an executive session four hours earlier in the meeting. The parcel was intended for consolidation of public works needs.
Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said during the meeting that the town hall yard now used by public works is “outgrown.” A previous study identified the new public works facility in this location about halfway between Basalt and Willits to be a good one. But Mahoney suggested that the town could manage, at this time, without making this expenditure.
“We do have the money in our reserve. But we’re also looking at that very closely,” he said. “First and foremost, we have to provide services,” Mahoney said, a sentiment the town has expressed since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, Finance Director Christy Hamrick presented the council the town’s budget update. Hamrick said it was buoyed by strong March sales tax collections, which brought in $70,000 more than budgeted. Figures are reported by the state one month behind collections, and the report for April could be a different story, both she and Mahoney said.
There was also optimism seen in building permit fees from Aspen Skiing Co.’s worker housing project at Willits and the fact that project is moving forward. Town staff revised the 2020 budget forecast to $6.2 million, up from a prediction one month ago that the general fund revenues would hit $5.9 million.
Hamrick called March “an odd month” due to multiple phases of state stay-at-home orders. Still, the note shifted budget news into the positive column for a welcome change.