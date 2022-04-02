The playing surface at Ron Patch Memorial Field in Carbondale might not look so pristine without the work of a fifth-grader many years ago. When the new sod was being put down, Trent Goscha rode his bike over and went to work helping.
“He was there the whole day helping roll sod out,” Roaring Fork head coach Marty Madsen said. “My favorite part was, I had a dad that owned a landscaping business that was kind of my lead guy, he knows how to set the lines, make sure it looks alright, and there’s Trent standing right over him, telling him how to lay the sod, telling him, ‘No, it’s gotta go this way.’
“It was Trent being Trent. …He always was that kid that had to tell you what’s on his mind and just a kid that wanted to play ball.”
Goscha had already been around the varsity team and had learned from Madsen in elementary school. He told the coach that he couldn’t wait to play on the field someday.
He never got that chance.
When Goscha passed suddenly in 2016, just 13 years old, one of the first groups that reached out to Jayme and Mike Goscha was the baseball team.
Madsen said he always wanted to host a tournament, and what better way than to honor a fallen friend. On Friday, the first three games of a six-game tournament were played on the grass that Goscha made sure was laid properly many years ago. His initials were painted behind home plate with chalk and on the faces of Rams players with eye black.
“It’s tough because we wanted to see our kid out here playing,” Mike Goscha said. “Bittersweet is a word to use, just to see everybody out here after COVID to get somewhat back to normal.”
This year’s tournament, though technically the third iteration, is the first true one, coming a year after Goscha would have been scheduled to graduate high school.
In 2019, a snowstorm forced a reschedulation that only one school could make it to. In 2020, COVID-19 wiped out the entire season. In 2021 — what would have been Goscha’s senior year — the pandemic still prevented teams from playing tournaments, so they hosted a doubleheader.
This year, finally, Roaring Fork got three teams — North Fork, Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs — to attend. Despite an early morning dusting, the sun came out for baseball on Friday.
“Trent finally told us it was time to play ball,” Madsen said.
The Goschas set up a stand with raffles for prizes like Grand Junction Rockies ticket packages and tool and gravel services. They sold tumblers made by the Future Farmers of America club in Rifle and T-shirts commemorating the tournament.
On the shirts is a logo with the words “Be kind” and “Stay ornery” emblazoned.
“We always had to remind him to be kind because the ornery part came naturally,” Jayme Goscha said. “He was mischievous, ornery, kind of an old soul. …He was like a 57-year-old man when he was about 3 years old.”
The proceeds go to the Trent Goscha award, a $2,700 prize given to a Roaring Fork player that shows Goscha’s character for college, trade school, tools, working on their car or whatever they may need it for. The family didn’t want it to strictly be a scholarship because they weren’t sure what Trent’s life path may have been and weren’t sure it involved college.
Some of his friends are still on the Rams team, including David Good, who played Little League with Goscha starting at age 9. Good remembers him as a hilarious kid that loved rodeo and baseball.
Good continues to take the excitement and humor Goscha brought to the game with him, reciting a time when Goscha was so excited to play baseball in the snow when no one else was, singing songs from the movie “Frozen.”
“He’s like, ‘Man I love playing in the snow,’ and everyone else is like, ‘This sucks,’” Good said. “He was always just stoked to be on the field. I try to be like that when I play no matter what the conditions are.”
Madsen said that as players who knew Goscha graduate from Roaring Fork, he hopes the tournament becomes more like basketball’s Brenda Patch Tournament, wherein the honoree is not familiar to any of the players, but they still know the story.
He hopes to grow the tournament in future years, enticing Front Range schools to come.
This year’s tournament continues today with Glenwood Springs playing Steamboat at 11 a.m. The Demons play the Rams at 4 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.
Those who wish to donate to the award fund but can’t make the games may contact @mjgoscha on Venmo.