The Buddy Program announced Wednesday that the 22nd annual Bash for the Buddies will be held in person on July 9. Hosted by Gail and Lenny “Boogie” Weinglass, the bash will take place at their private ranch in Aspen, with U.S. Bank as the title sponsor for the second year.
The theme for this year’s Bash is the Backyard Bash for the Buddies and will include a live concert with Devon Allman and Duane Betts of the Allman Betts Band. The Buddy Program’s famous auction will be online this year July 7-10. To learn more about purchasing tables and tickets to the Bash or register to bid for free in the auction, visit BuddyProgram.org.
“We’re delighted to be able to gather in person this year for the Bash for the Buddies,” The Buddy Program Executive Director Lindsay Lofaro said in a statement from the nonprofit released Wednesday. “We’re very grateful to U.S. Bank for showing their community support through their title sponsorship of the Bash for the Buddies.”
In addition to being one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer, the annual bash is The Buddy Program’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is critical to the nonprofit’s ability to provide its programs and services at no cost. The program currently serves 437 youth, 136 adult volunteers and 11 schools from Aspen to Carbondale as well as Rifle, according to the statement.
The Buddy Program’s mission is to empower youth through mentoring experiences to achieve their full potential through four mentoring programs, including one-on-one mentoring for youth and group and experiential programming. Additionally, the organization provides critical case management services to the youth and families they serve. Big Buddy mentors are screened and trained to become companions to youth in need.
“U.S. Bank is proud to continue our support for the Buddy Program’s signature event, the Bash for the Buddies, and we couldn’t be more excited to have the event return to in person in 2021,” said Liesl Schmidt, U.S. Bank Consumer & Business Banking Regional Executive, who oversees Aspen. “We are committed to powering the potential of our community, and the mission of the Buddy Program couldn’t be a more natural fit for us. We look forward to seeing the local community come out to support this fantastic event.”
To learn more about becoming involved with the program or volunteering to be a buddy, visit buddyprogram.org or call 970-920-2130.