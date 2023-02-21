When a controversial midvalley development proposal called The Fields returns to the Eagle County commissioners for review today, the county staff will find itself in an unusually hot seat.
On the one hand, the developer has touted the findings of the planning staff that the proposal complies with county codes and standards as well as the staff’s recommendation for approval.
On the other hand, opponents of the plan contend the review by the county planning and engineering staffs was flawed in three key areas. They say the project should be denied.
The three county commissioners will be forced to sort it out.
The Fields is a proposal for up to 135 residences on 19.39 acres along Valley Road west of Crown Mountain Park. The developer proposed to place deed restrictions on 25% of the units. Another 15% would have a resident-occupied designation, which doesn’t limit sales prices or rents but requires occupants to be year-round, full-time residents. The property is across Highway 82 from Blue Lake subdivision. The current plan was submitted for review in December 2020.
Three key battle fronts have opened up. They are whether or not the development is compatible with surrounding neighborhoods, whether or not a public trail from the Fields to nearby public amenities is feasible, and whether or not new traffic would overwhelm areas roads and intersections.
The development group, fronted by Evan Schreiber, needs a zoning change from rural residential to residential multi-family to make its plan work. The Fields site is currently zoned for one unit per 2 acres for a total of nine residences. The development team says its proposal for seven units per acre is consistent with the Eagle County’s 2018 Future Land Map’s vision for the area.
One criteria for a zoning change is compatibility with the surrounding neighborhood. A group of neighbors that live within a half-mile from The Fields says the upzoning wouldn’t honor Eagle County’s intent to reduce development density as it moves further away from the El Jebel core.
Jen Mueller submitted comments to the county on behalf of the group. She contends that The Fields is too dense as proposed. Summit Vista, a subdivision to the east, has 2.54 dwelling units per acre even though it is zoned for 7 per acre. The Arlian Ranch to the west of The Fields has .24 dwelling units per acre, the opponents noted, and it is zoned for one unit acre. Blue Lake subdivision across the highway has 1.31 dwelling units per acre though it is zoned for 7 units per acre.
“The development is way too dense and would destroy the harmonious step-down density that currently exists as you go from east to west, from the commercial core to agricultural lands,” Mueller wrote.
The group also criticized the county planning staff for its finding that The Fields is compatible. The staff’s memo for a December 2022 hearing found that the upzoning was warranted because it is “compatible with the type, intensity, character and scale of existing and permissible land uses surrounding the subject property.” The staff’s justification for the finding focuses on the fact that The Fields and neighboring homeowners to the west are members of the Arlian Ditch Co.
Mueller wrote to the county that the compatibility litmus test must be more sophisticated.
“Compatibility with surrounding uses has nothing to do with ditch water rights and uses” Mueller wrote.
Eagle County declined comment on the criticism of its review. The public information office said it is county policy not to comment on active land use files outside of public documents and meetings.
Mueller’s group also took aim at the county staff’s review of the proposed trail linking The Fields to Crown Mountain Park and a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus stop near the intersection of Highway 82 and El Jebel Road.
The developers have proposed the trail as one of the ways they will provide the public benefits needed to justify a rezoning. The developers want to build the trail on the south side of Valley Road because wide open spaces would allow easier trail construction. There’s one hitch. The land is currently owned by the U.S. Forest Service, which is engaged in a long, tedious process that could result in the sale of the property to Eagle and Pitkin counties. The timing of the possible sale is unknown.
If the sale doesn’t happen, the developers contend they would build the trail on the north side of Valley Road. But Mueller’s group contends there is no guarantee the trail could be shoehorned into the north side of the road because of tree stands, irrigation ditches and other topographical challenges. They contend the county staff didn’t delve into the issue strongly enough.
The latest staff review states that the Eagle County engineering department reviewed the conceptual plan for a trail on the north side of Valley Road and determined “the pedestrian connection is feasible.” But in another part of the review, the county staff says, “The existing right of way will have to be surveyed to ensure that there is adequate space for construction of the pedestrian connection.”
Mueller’s written comments to the county asked, “So which one is it? Is it feasible, or do you still need to get a survey to determine that? Shouldn’t this survey be completed BEFORE any conclusions as to feasibility are drawn?”
A third point of contention for the Mueller group is the county engineering staff’s decision to change the methodology for determining if the Highway 82 intersection with El Jebel Road would meet acceptable levels of service after new traffic from The Fields. The developer’s traffic consultant wanted to use a 24-hour average of traffic to determine the future level of service. The county engineering department agreed even though a 24-hour average isn’t typically the standard.
“This is an obvious example of Eagle County Engineering catering to, caving in, and working hand-in-hand with the Developer to bend the rules to the detriment of the citizens they serve,” Mueller wrote to the county. “This cannot be tolerated.”
The development group has committed up to $408,000 in improvements to the intersection. But Mueller’s group contends the intersection would not operate at an acceptable level at critical times and, therefore, the upzoning cannot be approved because there isn’t adequate infrastructure.
The group alleged the problems with the staff go beyond the review of The Fields. Other “flawed developments” have received recommendations for approval because of haphazard staff review, they claimed.
“We need a referendum to stop or limit development in the Roaring Fork Valley until Eagle County Planning and Engineering staff can demonstrate competence,” the group’s letter said. “We would like to propose a referendum on the next ballot imposing a moratorium on all new development projects (with a possible exception for affordable housing) in the Roaring Fork Valley until this problem can be resolved.”
It’s unknown if the referendum issues will be discussed at The Fields hearing. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the Eagle County office and community center in El Jebel next to Crown Mountain Park.