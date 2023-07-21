The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies invites community members to engage in two special events on Monday in celebration of its new exhibition, “Concept of a Visualist: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas,” which opened in June and will run through April 2024.
The exhibition examines Bayer’s 1953 “World Geo-Graphic Atlas,”a landmark work of visual education that has come to occupy a key place within graphic design history. Marking the 70th anniversary of the atlas’ publication, this is the first exhibition devoted to the groundbreaking work.
In conjunction with the primary exhibit at the Bayer Center, Andrew Travers — the inaugural Penner Manager of Educational Programming — has curated a year-long complementary educational presentation, titled “Charting Space: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas at 70,” which is on-view in the Resnick Gallery, located in the Doerr-Hosier Center.
On Monday, the Aspen Institute is hosting two events related to the campus-wide exhibition. Both events are free and open to the public.
First, from 3-5 p.m., there will be an open house at the Bayer Center, where attendees can view the new “Concept of a Visualist” exhibition and meet the show’s curators. The exhibit was curated by Bayer expert Bernard Jazzar and art historian Benjamin Benus, who is an associate professor at Loyola University, New Orleans and author of the book, “Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas and Information Design at Mid-Century.”
There will be remarks by Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield and Lissa Ballinger, acting director of the Bayer Center, at 4 p.m.
Following the open house from 6-7 p.m., a conversation with the curators is to take place in the Resnick Gallery at the Doerr-Hosier Center. Jazzar and Benus will be joined by Travers to discuss the expansive exhibitions devoted to Bayer’s “World Geo-Graphic Atlas,” with Porterfield as the moderator. This event requires pre-registration through the Bayer Center’s website.
Bayer’s “World Geo-Graphic Atlas” was first presented at the 1953 International Design Conference at the Aspen Institute and was commissioned by Walter Paepcke to mark the 25th anniversary of Container Corporation of America.
Characterized by Bayer as “the concept of a ‘visualist,’” the work’s imaginative approach to information design transformed subsequent geographic atlases and scientific illustrations, and its overarching message proved to be prescient, with its emphasis on conserving natural resources and its warnings of potential environmental catastrophe.
In curating the “Concept of a Visualist” exhibition, Jazzar and Benus drew on a wide range of original artworks, print media and photographic documentation to examine the sources, creative processes and intellectual exchanges through which Bayer and his collaborators realized this work.
In addition to exploring Bayer’s contributions to map design and scientific illustration, the exhibition provides new insights into his larger body of artwork and also highlights the atlas’ continued relevance for audiences today.
The related “Charting Space” educational exhibit that Travers curated uses Bayer’s atlas as a springboard to explore current global issues, such as travel, natural resources, population and conservation.
Making use of interactive elements and multimedia experiences, the installation’s layout unfolds in three sections which focus on the themes that Bayer used to visualize the world for readers: the observable universe, the planet Earth and individual states and countries.
The “Charting Space” installation is intended for visitors of all ages, and for K-12 youth, in particular.
“Concept of a Visualist” is the second exhibition to be held at the Bayer Center since the building opened to the public in June 2022. The 7,000-square-foot museum space is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Bayer, the Bauhaus artist and designer who shaped the Aspen Institute’s early artistic and programmatic vision and designed the organization’s historic campus.
The Bayer Center is located on the Aspen Institute campus at 610 Gillespie Ave. and the Doerr-Hosier Center at 845 Meadows Road. For more information or to register for the events on Monday, visit thebayercenter.org.