‘Be like Bob': Speakers commemorate Braudis' memory by urging people to live by his example

If you want to mess with a friend, charge them with planning your memorial — especially if you’re someone with as larger-than-life legacy as Bob Braudis, Joe DiSalvo said Saturday evening at the Benedict Music Tent.
“He taught me, though, don’t make big decisions alone, so I enlisted the A Team,” said DiSalvo, Braudis’ longtime friend and Pitkin County’s current sheriff, who won election to the post after Braudis retired 12 years ago.
Fortunately, therefore, DiSalvo wasn’t alone in the task. Family and friends all heeded the charge to make sure Braudis’ final farewell in Aspen, to which hundreds of people attended, was done in style, with fond memories, bittersweet moments and plenty of catharsis for those seeking closure on the gentle giant’s time in Fat City.
DJ Watkins, writer and producer and close friend of Braudis, made it clear that the intention for the evening was to avoid a “sad fest.”
“When he listened to you, he would look you in the eye — and you could tell that he was really paying attention and that he cared. And when you had this large, imposing figure who quite possibly could have been one of the coolest humans to ever live on planet Earth,” Watkins said, to applause, “when he was listening to you with that sort of focus, you felt like you were important — because he made you feel so important.
“The one thing I would encourage everybody to take away from knowing Bob is to try to be a listener like that to other people in your life,” Watkins added.
Everyone who spoke shared anecdotes of a kind, honest and thoughtful man, punctuated with plenty of moments of applause and laughter. But one theme emerged: Braudis’ final legacy should be one of continued inspiration.
“For me, Bob was Aspen. He was a giant who cast a broad shadow over this little village like no one else,” Gerry Goldstein said. “He taught us by his example. His persona combined a righteous indignation with a sophisticated intellect and, to be honest, a wicked naughty streak — which is what endeared him to many of us.
“No one gave more or expected less than Bob — he charmed everyone he met,” Goldstein continued.
Echoing Watkins’ frequent description of Braudis as the “philosopher king,” Goldstein too acknowledged the six-term Pitkin County sheriff’s penchant for philosophy.
“He had an uncanny ability to masterfully serve everyone in this community. ... Everyone learned and benefitted from his unquestioned humanity, his deep appreciation for history and his treasure chest of Latin phrases to seal every lesson.”
Braudis’ hallmark commitment to de-escalation instead of escalation, of restorative justice instead of punitive measures and of compassion instead of combat was a continuation of the culture established by his predecessor who hired him, Dick Keinast.
“In my mind, his politics were impeccable and his moral compass was spot-on due North. … He was my very best friend, but then he was everybody’s best friend. That was the beauty of Bob Braudis,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein compared him to King Solomon: “He taught us how to live our lives, and in a weird way, he taught us how to die — at peace, with dignity.”
DiSalvo, for his part, told a tale of Hunter S. Thompson comparing his longtime friend — Braudis, of course — to Lazarus, the Biblical leper who found comfort not from the rich man but from dogs: “As Lazarus lay there longing for scraps from the rich man’s table, the dogs would come and lick his open sores.”
“In my office, there is a statue that Hunter gave Bob … it’s of Lazarus,” DiSalvo said. “At the bottom of this statue, he wrote, ‘Bob Braudis, he suffers for our sins.’ Lazarus suffered for all our sins, and Bob did too.”
Ed Bastian, close friend and neighbor of Braudis and founder and president of Spiritual Paths Foundation, acknowledged that many of those gathered for the memorial would hear similar stories from the speakers.
“Many of you know the story of how Bob came here, actually, with his wife and two kids. He wanted to ski, but he was also moved by what was happening at the time. … He was beginning to find himself, as a law enforcement official — as a sheriff’s deputy, something I don’t think he ever would have predicted for his own life.”
Kienast saw something in Braudis. One of those things was his honesty, as several people mentioned throughout the memorial, both sometimes seriously and sometimes more lightheartedly.
For instance, Braudis had to pass a lie-detector test. During that test, Braudis didn’t shy away from what others may have considered difficult: Namely, if he used drugs, when was the last time he used drugs — he’d imbibed in marijuana on the way to the test — and how many times had he smoked hashish — roughly 10,000 times, by his estimation.
But it was that experience that made Braudis such an empathetic sheriff’s deputy and, ultimately, sheriff, everyone agreed. At one point, Watkins asked the people in the crowd to raise their hand if Braudis helped keep them out of prison. Several hands went up.
“I think that’s something that should be honored … he didn’t want to get you in trouble; he wanted to keep you out of trouble. I think that was part of his philosophy that was really beautiful,” Watkins said.
Perhaps nobody expressed everyone’s same sentiment as elegantly concisely as Don Stuber. When he first heard his longtime friend described as “legendary,” he said he cringed, thinking “Bob would hate that.”
Until, that is, he realized: “Bob wasn’t a hater. I don’t know if hate was in that man’s vocabulary. Bob was love.”
He summarized, simply, “Be like Bob.”