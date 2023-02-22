Snowmass Village’s 41st annual Mardi Gras celebration started out slow, but later drew crowds down from the slopes and into the Base Village for a classic Fat Tuesday party.
The event featured a DJ, free s’mores, New Orleans-inspired food and beverages, street performers and enough beads to fill a Bourbon Street parade. The Mardi Gras king and queen, Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson and his wife Sherrill, also attended the event and drew in crowds with a bead toss before Philadelphia-based brass band Snacktime took the stage for the Bud Light HiFi Concert.
The Olsons, who have been a part of the Snowmass Village community for decades, are not strangers to the Mardi Gras celebration but said that they were enjoying their first reign as king and queen.
“I got to see a lot of people that I don’t normally see unless I bump into them randomly,” Sherrill said. “It was a lot of fun to see locals and tourists out there, and everybody was having such a blast.”
The bead toss occurred just as ski schools were wrapping up for the day and families returned to Base Village. After donning themselves with as many necklaces as was physically possible, kids jumped at the opportunity to grab a photo with the Mardi Gras royalty. The Olsons said it was precious to see little kids enjoying themselves, and that the family-oriented and community-focused spirit of the event was their favorite part of the day.
“It’s the one event where the guests and the locals kind of come together and enjoy it at the same time and intermingle, which is neat to see,” Brian said.
The event was originally inspired by Louisiana natives who moved to the area and decided to bring the spirit of it to the Snowmass Ski Area. Since then, the good times have kept on rolling, although the event has taken several different forms over the years; no longer is there a parade in the Snowmass Mall.
Julie Hardman, special events manager for Snowmass Tourism, said the event took a two-year break in 2020 and 2021. Following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional King Cake was replaced with s’mores to increase safety.
Hardman also noted that food and beverages help to keep the party going. Base Camp Grill and The Stew Pot served gumbo, jambalaya, King Cake-inspired desserts, a country boil and hurricanes.
Snacktime, the seven-piece brass band that headlined the Base Village stage activities, also brought the Crescent City vibes on Tuesday, even if they were from Philly. A band that was “created out of necessity at the height of COVID” (according to its website), Snacktime fit right into the Party Gras atmosphere.
“Going into each winter season, we put an incredible amount of time and energy into curating talent for the Bud Light HiFi series alongside the team at Belly Up,” said Daragh Kneeshaw, events and partnerships manager for Aspen Skiing Co. “Each date and location really has its own unique vibe and atmosphere that we try to cater to.
“The annual Mardi Gras show is no different,” Kneeshaw added. “We discovered Snacktime while deep in our search and I knew right away they were a perfect fit to add to the excitement of the celebrations in Snowmass. They have a super unique backstory, forming in Philadelphia during the pandemic, and are just all around a great group of guys.”
Snowmass’s Fat Tuesday party will return to Base Village next year. But until then, as King and Queen Brian and Sherrill Olson say, “Laissez les bons temps rouler!