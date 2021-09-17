A female adult black bear was found dead along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs early Thursday morning after being struck by at least two vehicles.
Officers with the Glenwood Springs Police Department were dispatched to the scene at mile-marker 115.5, along I-70’s eastbound lanes, shortly before 5:40 a.m. Thursday.
“It was dark out still and, in that curved area of the [interstate], it may have been hard to see,” said Sgt. Logann Crawford, of the Glenwood Springs Police Department. “It may have been struck by multiple cars at different times.”
According to Crawford, police were notified early Thursday morning by a driver who thought he “hit a boulder” while traveling eastbound on I-70 in Glenwood Springs. The individual, evidently uninjured, declined to file an accident report and continued on, Crawford said.
“When we went out there, that’s when we noted that it was a bear,” Crawford said. “It was deceased once the officers arrived at the scene and … off of the road.”
The bear was later transported to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife facility for processing.
Candyce Carlberg was driving to work at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning when her vehicle also struck the bear as it attempted to cross I-70’s eastbound lanes.
“As it hit me, is when I saw it. Didn’t see it coming, didn’t see it after,” Carlberg said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “It scared the crap out of me.”
Carlberg and her husband, who was also in the vehicle at the time, were both uninjured and able to continue driving to the nearby Glenwood Springs exit. Carlberg did not want to pull over immediately on I-70 due to an 18 wheeler driving closely behind them and it still being dark outside. One of Carlberg’s tires blew, and her vehicle’s fender also sustained damage.
“Apparently, it rolled down the side of my truck, because there’s bear hair stuck in my side fender and my door’s dented,” Carlberg said. “I honestly wasn’t sure what to do … I was so much in shock. My adrenaline was going so high that I didn’t really know … I didn’t think calling the cops was appropriate.”
Unlike the other driver, who believed he had hit a boulder, Carlberg said she knew she struck a bear.
According to CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Darren Chacon, the bear removed from I-70 Thursday morning was a female adult bear between 200 and 250 pounds.
“She was a healthy bear,” Chacon said. “It’s unfortunate but it’s more of a common occurrence than people think … It’s nothing unusual.”
Chacon said several bears live in and around the Glenwood Springs area and take advantage of ripe fruit trees and left-out trash, particularly during the late summer and early fall months.
“They’re trying to feed, get fattened up. So, you’ll see them more during the day … not just at night,” Chacon said. “They’ll take whatever’s available, especially this time of year … Wildlife, they don’t want to expend any more energy than they have to [in order] to feed. So, they’re going to take the easiest food source they can.”