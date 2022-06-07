Colorado Parks and Wildlife in March made $1 million available via its Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program — now, applicants are awaiting word on whether they will receive any of those funds.
In the meantime, Roaring Fork Valley area agencies aren’t waiting to brainstorm specific ideas on how best to use the money, should the announcement come, by June 30, that they indeed will receive a slice of the proverbial pie.
While almost anyone — from individual landowners, tribes, nonprofit entities or single-county municipalities, for instance — were welcome to apply for grant monies, local agencies took a more collaborative approach, including with CPW.
“Rather than start with municipalities and counties applying for these funds, we thought since bears are more than just a municipality issue — obviously, municipalities share bears, counties share bears — we thought we would attack it on a larger level. Try to get cohesiveness in the valleys,” said Kurtis Tesch, a CPW district wildlife officer in the upper Roaring Fork Valley. “Obviously, if your neighbor isn’t operating appropriately, that’s going to affect you.”
On Friday morning, area stakeholders met at the Eagle County Community Center to share best practices, identify challenges and brainstorm creative ways grant funds could be used to minimize human interactions with bears.
There was clear consensus among the biggest culprit that lures bears into human-dominated areas: trash. As for how to manage it, it’s a combination of education and enforcement — but finding the right balance between the two can be tricky and even dependent on the bespoke characteristics of a community.
For instance, Snowmass Village has seen decent success with communal dumpsters, serving entire neighborhoods, that are in covered structures.
“I think just the infrastructure of having really stringent requirements for dumpster sheds, and having 90% of the town’s trash going into those,” said Lauren Martenson, animal services officer with Snowmass Village Police, of the town’s successes in mitigating human-bear interactions. “We have two neighborhoods where curbside is kind of grandfathered in, and it’s serviced by the town, so we kind of have direct control of our curbside pickup, which works tremendously in our favor. And having a robust line of ordinances that pertain to wildlife.”
But what works for Snowmass would be more difficult to implement in Aspen, for instance.
“Luckily, our community’s small — we don’t have these more centralized, like-urban density spots where humans are coming into direct contact with bears very often,” Martenson noted. And when it comes to the education component, she said “making the rounds, talking face to face” with construction sites is one of the most effective means Snowmass officials have.
Aspen Police Community Response Officer Ginna Gordon says that the city’s downtown commercial core makes it difficult to hold any one bad actor accountable.
“I’ve got 20 users on a single container, and I don’t know who the last user was or who’s poaching it,” she said. “So the enforcement piece is super, super challenging. We could have every business have its own dumpster, but then the issue with that is now we’ve got a ton of dumpsters in alleys that are really small … and that creates a fire hazard.”
In her ideal world, Gordon said she’d like to see funds go toward the first year’s salary for a dedicated staffer to oversee public outreach, education and enforcement — recognizing that the grant cycle would only provide funding for that position for a year, but it could create proof of concept which could in turn get the buy-in from city council to approve a permanent role, she said.
Then of course, there’s retraining individual human behavior. For that, Pitkin County Community Resource Officer Tara Alibrandi emphasized the need for people to have some literal buy-in to any solution, such as a specialized, bear-safe trash can. She suggested that some grant funds could go toward supplementing some of the cost to individual families, but that residents then take responsibility for paying the rest of the cost, even if it’s broken into small installments over time.
“Generally speaking, when you give things away for a total of free … it’s like cool, I have this awesome new trash can that I still won’t lock,” she said. Rather, she offered an incentive-based option to communicate with people: “We’ll pay for the first $100 of your can, and then you can pay back the rest of it at $20, [as a hypothetical].”
Other ideas ranged from constant messaging about bear safety at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, stickers to adorn everything from public trash cans to local restaurants’ takeout packaging, and marketing existing organizations’ free fruit-harvesting and tree-pruning services.
Friday’s was just the first of many such roundtable discussions, especially if and when the valleywide strategic partnership gets good news by the end of the month and there is suddenly several hundred thousand dollars to work with — and that’s for the betterment of not only humans but also bears.