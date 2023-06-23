At Aspen Ideas: Health on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra fielded an array of questions from Elizabeth Cohen, senior medical correspondent for CNN's Health, Medical and Wellness unit.
Becerra is the 25th secretary of the Health and Human Services and the first Latino to hold the office in the history the country. He started out as a lawyer advocating for people with mental health issues, and then served as a member of U.S. House of Representatives from California from 1993-2017. He also was the Attorney General of California from 2017-2021.
A couple of overriding themes were apparent in the discussion. First, the U.S. does not control or manage health care in our country. Second, better days on a number of health issues lie ahead because of what the Biden Administration is doing now.
The first issue discussed by Cohen and Becerra was about pandemics, and what can be done to be better prepared for the next one. Becerra recently traveled to Europe for a meeting of the G7 health ministers.
"We're actually getting much closer. There is a concerted effort to come up with a pandemic preparedness accord that would let us deal with these types of issues on a global basis," he said.
He pointed out how difficult it is to get the 50 states in America to act in concert on health care and then asked the audience to imagine how difficult it is to get 150-plus nations to act in concert. Coordination and sharing data are two areas where he believes there could be progress.
"An important thing I want to say is that America is back," said Becerra. "For four years we were not in the game internationally, and it was felt. So, for many countries, it is a great thing that America is back (in a leadership role.)"
He believes that health care can be an issue that brings countries together, that has the possibility of bringing the U.S. and China closer together.
"Pandemics, like viruses, don't care if you are American or Chinese," Becerra said.
From the topic of COVID, Cohen moved to domestic issues and asked about gender-affirming health care and the fact that several states have now passed legislation against it. Becerra pointed out the recent ruling in Arkansas that overturned a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Said Becerra: "The court was simply reflecting what pretty much every medical professional and medical organization out there in America has said: Gender-affirming care is not only validated care but it also keeps people healthy and it saves lives."
He noted that the Biden Administration has included a rider in Medicare that says that any provider who receives Medicare or Medicaid funding must be prepared to offer gender-affirming care. Lawsuits have altered the administration's original language but they still are doing everything they can to see that all Americans get the health care they need.
As the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade approaches, Becerra was asked if he was surprised by reaction across the country. He noted the devastating consequences for many women after the decision, yet said he was also surprised when many state initiatives to maintain abortions passed last fall.
Prescription drug prices were the next subject discussed by Cohen and Becerra.
"The price of medicine is just way too high in this country," said Secretary Becerra. "We pay two or three times the price of a prescription drug compared to folks in other countries for the exact same drugs, and, in many cases, they are manufactured by American companies."
The Biden administration passed a new law that, for the very first time, allows the federal government to negotiate with drug providers on the cost of a drug. On Sept. 1, the administration will announce the first 10 drugs that will fall under this new negotiated drug prescription law. Next year, another 15 will be added.
Before this law, the U.S. was not allowed to negotiate drug prices. The legislation will bring down drug costs for millions of Medicare and Medicaid patients. However, according to Becerra, the law, and even he personally, are now the subjects of lawsuits to stop the negotiations.
Toward the end of session, Cohen pointed out how Becerra is both powerful and weak, and noted this in relation to gun violence.
"I think you have to remember that there are still some states where it is illegal to do research on the impacts of gun violence in this country and its impact on health," said Becerra.
He explained that it has only been recently that HHS has started collecting data on gun violence and understanding its impact. Programs are being created to help children prepare for violent incidents and to deal with it afterward.