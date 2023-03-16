Singer Zander Bleck stands on top of someone’s dinner table, belting into a wireless mic, while his counterpart, Michael Pozzi, is on the other side of the restaurant, unplugged and ripping a guitar solo between tables. People swarm the two musicians, dancing around them as the singer and guitarist immerse themselves into their audience.
This is a Thursday evening in The Snow Lodge dining room, and while it may not be your typical dinner-time show, Bleck and Pozzi are not your typical performers: Together, they form the electronic-rock duo, known as Mojave Grey.
Hailing from the Mojave Desert — Bleck is currently based in Joshua Tree and Pozzi in Los Angeles — Mojave Grey was born during the pandemic when the two musicians got together in Joshua Tree, inspired to go for something fresh and new, they said.
Blending live western and rock elements into more beat-driven, house-music sounds, the duo coin their music as “desert dance music,” and they describe the essence of Mojave Grey as being mysterious.
The two-man band is mysterious indeed, for the musicians have a distinct look — Bleck’s cowboy hat and Pozzi’s wild hair; both of them always in slick boots and usually dressed in all black.
Their image is recognizable, and their name’s been the talk of town lately, as Mojave Grey has made a presence in Aspen this winter season. They’ve held a residency at The Snow Lodge, performing most Thursday nights in the restaurant-bar area, as well as in the St. Regis courtyard for après-ski sets.
Over the past couple of months, Mojave Grey has also been seen playing down in the Sterling nightclub or performing intimate acoustic shows at The Residence Hotel, when it was taken over by the Casa Del Sol Tequila concept throughout the months of January and February.
And those who’ve had the chance to experience Mojave Grey’s live performance seem to be responding well to the eccentric music duo.
“We were ingraining ourselves a little bit into the town, and I felt like Aspen was kind of like getting behind us in a good way,” Bleck said. “We've just been pushing that bar up every single week, and we've gotten a lot of attention from really powerful people that are from all over the world and, you know, in the music industry, so it's just been an amazing couple months.”
Nearing the end of the season and wrapping up their Snow Lodge residency, with tonight and next Thursday most likely marking the final two shows, Bleck and Pozzi reflect on their time spent in Aspen — a place in which the Mojave Grey duo said they were called to not only for performing and networking opportunities but also to create and hone in on their musicianship.
“We look at this not just as an opportunity to play,” Bleck said, “but also as a place to refine exactly what we're doing and have this whole area inspire what Mojave Grey really, I think, will become.”
Crossing boundaries
Bleck and Pozzi first met in 2018, when they happened to be on the same 18-hour flight to Dubai. Bleck comes from a pop-music background, having toured with musicians like Lady Gaga and been featured as a vocalist in songs by artists, such as Avicii and Swedish House Mafia.
Bleck was traveling to Dubai for a solo project, and when his guitarist couldn’t make it last minute, his new friend he’d met on the plane, Pozzi, stepped in. At the time, Pozzi — who said he’s been playing the guitar since he was 8 years old — was doing a lot of session work and acoustic-songwriter stuff, on top of taking gigs as a touring guitarist.
It wasn’t until a couple of years after their Dubai encounter that the two musicians would link up again and form Mojave Grey.
“We were both in stages of our careers where, you know, we’d been doing it for a long time,” Bleck said. “And I think we both were craving something new and felt like if we’re gonna really go for it, like let's do something fresh and this just felt like that.”
With he and Pozzi both coming from more traditional rock and pop backgrounds, Bleck explained how they wanted to figure out a way to immerse that “real musicianship” experience in the house-music, electronic world, he said, noting that so few musicians are really willing to “cross that boundary.”
“We've had to work so hard for so many years to try and really engage with the audience, where a lot of DJs have had it made where they can just kind of chill and the music does the work,” Bleck said. “But those skills that we've acquired over the years of talking to an audience, working in an audience and like immersing ourselves in an audience — applying that to this kind of more beat-driven music is, I think, something that we could capitalize on that would make us unique.”
Being intimate with an audience is a “rarely-done art,” continued Bleck, and this immersive performing experience is something that he and Pozzi have been exploring on new levels during their time in Aspen this winter, they said.
“I mean think about how many other acts do you see at Snow Lodge or Sterling or anywhere really, where the people behind the deck, the artist, is able to actually come out and do that,” Pozzi said. “And it goes such a long way, and I think it is sort of setting us apart from a lot of the other acts here.”
True road dogs
Mojave Grey’s first trip to Aspen happened early on in the band’s existence. It was summer 2021, and they were booked last minute to play a private gig at the St. Regis. The duo drove from Joshua Tree to Aspen to make it work.
They were brought back to Aspen last winter by Snow Lodge founder Jayma Cardoso and ended up staying in town longer than anticipated, connecting with the local community and the music scene. Mojave Grey, in fact, performed at the Highlands Closing Party last April.
Over the last year, Mojave Grey played multiple gigs across LA and New York, they said, as well as at special events, like Art Basel. Cardoso invited them back to Aspen this winter, booking the duo as one of Snow Lodge’s New Year’s Eve acts. The residency followed shortly after.
“If you think about it, it’s like, we’ve done more here than anywhere, even where we live, which is actually amazing,” Pozzi said. “I mean, we've recorded most of our music here, we’ve written a lot of music here, most of the relationships that are propelling the band are people we met here or we encountered here that we already knew, so I would say Aspen is as big a part of Mojave Grey as anywhere else.”
Over the past two months, Pozzi and Bleck have been true road dogs in order to make their time in Aspen work. They’ve traveled back and forth between here and their home cities on a weekly basis and have been crashing with friends and community members they’ve met for a place to sleep in town.
During their temporary stay at what was the Casa Del Sol Hotel (The Residences Hotel), Mojave Grey wrote a new single, “House of the Sun,” which the duo has been incorporating into their weekly live shows. They said they continue to write music and create new remixes, with the help of local music producers and DJs whom they’ve met during their days in Aspen.
“I think we’re inspired here because, like, there is this feeling here that anything can happen — you just never know who you're going to meet or who will be at your show or something,” Pozzi said. “And so that in itself is really inspiring and I think we have been channeling that energy in our music.”
Following this period of inspiration for the musicians, Mojave Grey looks forward to an aggressive release schedule soon, Bleck said.
“Honestly, after these last couple months, I mean, we’ve always been ambitious, but I think the reality of what we’re doing, and the scope and the scale of what it could really become, is really big,” Bleck said. “So we're just trying to focus as much as possible right now to really capitalize on this kind of launchpad, so that by the summer, by the fall, by next year, we’re, you know, in front of thousands every night.”
Despite their ambitions to launch into the larger music scene, Aspen still holds a special place in the duo’s hearts, and they’re sure to be back, playing raw live sets on dinner tables, in the near future.
“People already want us back for Food and Wine and different events, and I think we’ll come through the summer too,” Bleck said. “I think, like it or not, like Aspen is going to be such a part of what we do for a long time.”