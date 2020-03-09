Thirteen people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are under voluntary self-isolation Monday and are being tested for the disease after they were found to have been in contact with a woman who was confirmed to be the first coronavirus case tied to Aspen.
All 13 are part of an Australian tour group visiting Aspen.
Representatives of a local incident management team that has been activated in response to the coronavirus held a conference call with the media Monday to provide an update after the news broke Sunday evening that someone who was visiting Aspen from Australia tested positive for coronavirus after she had “contact with Aspen residents and visitors at social gatherings.” She tested positive after returning to Australia, and she had been in Aspen last week.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment, the state agency which is responsible for investigating the possible contacts someone with coronavirus may have had, identified 18 people who were in contact with the woman, who has been identified only as a 21-year-old Aussie who was visiting Aspen. Thirteen of those 18 are showing symptoms that may be related to coronavirus are being tested. The results are likely to be available within 24 hours, according to local public health officials.
Local officials could not provide more information at Monday’s 12:30 p.m. briefing about what dates the woman was in Aspen, where she stayed or what other possible contacts she may have had while in town. State officials are continuing to investigate possible contacts. Local officials also could not say what her travel history was before she came to Aspen, or what the working theories are on where or how she contracted the disease.
“We don’t have the answer to that now,” said Karen Koenemann, Pitkin County’s director of public health, when asked if officials believe the woman contracted the virus while in Aspen.
Less than 24 hours into the first confirmed case of coronavirus tied to Aspen, officials are emphasizing the proper channels for people to go through if they are seeking to report symptoms or for general information.
Those who believe they have symptoms of coronavirus are asked to call the CDPHE at 303-692-2700. For general questions about coronavirus and proper protocol, call 877-462-2911. Aspen residents and visitors are asked to sign up for a special Pitkin Alert channel dedicated to coronavirus by texting “CVIRUS” to 888-777. Even those who already receive Pitkin Alert messages need to opt in. Local information can be found at pitkincounty.com/coronavirus.
There are no other cases under investigation in the Aspen area, besides the 13 who are currently in the testing pipeline, according to officials.
Those 13 people have given mouth and nose swabs to local officials, who will send those swabs to a state lab, which is the only lab in Colorado currently conducting coronavirus tests. That lab has a testing capacity of about 160 per day, Koenemann said. Other, private labs are working to get up and running to test for coronavirus in the coming days, she said.
While the people with cases under investigation are under a voluntary self-isolation and are being cooperative, Koenemann said, if anyone tests positive, they will be under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.