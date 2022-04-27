Pitkin County commissioners agreed to move ahead with a pilot program that will monitor locally rented e-bikes used to get to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
The pilot program will provide data that will help the county “to better understand the magnitude of e-bike use on Maroon Creek Road,” Public Works Director Brian Pettet said during a county work session on Tuesday.
To support the program, e-bike rental shops will place a chip on each bike that could potentially go to the Bells this summer. For each chipped vehicle that passes the Maroon Bells Welcome Station, a $5 fee will be charged to the bike shop. The county will use the revenue to support the program.
The program also will require that bike-shop customers view a video tutorial, “How to E-Bike in Aspen.” They also must read a “Biking to the Bells” flyer and exhibit an understanding of the rules of the road for e-bike safety.
The monitoring system, however, won’t measure the speed of e-bikes being used to trek to the Bells. But county officials say they will be able to glean enough data to be able to tell how many e-bikes are being used to get to the popular visitor destination and whether customers of a specific bike shop are obeying the rules of the road.
If etiquette of e-bike users doesn’t improve, the county might look to implement a reservation system for e-bike users who want to visit the Bells ― a measure that would be unpopular with the shop proprietors and the users themselves.
“I think we’ve been abundantly clear with the rental agencies that if this doesn’t work and we don’t see a correction in safety behavior, a reservation system would follow closely on [the monitoring system’s] heels,” Pettet said.
The reservation system for e-bikes, if deemed necessary, could be implemented by next summer, he added.
Many e-bikers are failing to stay on the right to allow buses to pass. They also are riding in wide groups instead of single file and stopping in the middle of the road to take pictures, according to Pitkin County and U.S. Forest Service officials who have commented during previous discussions on the issue.
A stakeholder group proposed a variety of mitigation measures for the board to consider earlier this year. At one point, commissioners appeared to favor a plan that proposed allocating a set amount of reservation slots each day for e-bike fleets, based on the historical customer base of an e-bike rental business.
But opposition to a restrictive reservation system was strong, leading the stakeholder group to suggest that the county create a “voluntary, incentive-based e-bike rental accountability system,” a memorandum from Pettet to commissioners says.
“After the [January] meeting, the Maroon Bells planning group began talking to e-bike rental fleet owners. It was quickly learned that they did not want to have any limits placed on their business this upcoming [summer] season. This sentiment is understandable and not surprising,” the memo states.
Following Tuesday’s work session, Commissioner Greg Poschman said he often rides his non-motorized road bike to the Bells and has witnessed the poor behavior firsthand.
He said he was riding back from the Bells one day last summer when he could hear an accident behind him. That accident, which involved e-bike riders, led to a serious injury for former Pitkin County Jail Administrator Don Bird, who was riding a non-motorized bike. Bird is still recuperating from the incident.
“People don’t understand the danger they’re putting other people in by doing stupid things,” Poschman said.
The increased popularity of the Maroon Bells ― and the current system in place to emphasize shuttle use over private vehicles to get there ― has led to an explosion of e-bikes on Maroon Creek Road, he added.
“It’s a problem that’s growing exponentially every year,” Poschman said.
During the meeting, he said the problems not only are caused by e-bike users, but riders of non-motorized bikes as well.
“Honestly, some of them could use a little training and etiquette reminders,” Poschman said.
Pettet said the program could be extended to all bicycles, but that this summer’s monitoring targeting e-bikes would be a first step.
“I think this is a good way to start out without doing a reservation system, and getting all complicated,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
Also during the meeting, officials spoke of the potential need for similar monitoring systems to gauge bike safety in other areas of the county, including the Rio Grande Trail, Castle Creek Road and Independence Pass.
Poschman asked if there could be a way to measure the speeds of bike users on roads and trails. Pettet said yes, but it would involve a different form of technology than the monitoring system planned for the Maroon Bells.
Gary Tennenbaum, the county’s open space and trails director, said speed isn’t necessarily the problem on the Rio Grande Trail ― it’s etiquette and capacity.
“I don’t know that it would be worth investing in the technology since speed is not the only issue we have,” Tennenbaum said.