It will cost more to take a bus to the Maroon Bells this summer.
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s board of directors on Thursday directed their CEO to find ways to reduce financial support of the Bells service that this year could have totaled six figures. RFTA will need to recover at least $2 more per ticket than the current $8 fare in order to stay within a 10%-of-operating-costs subsidy limit that the board asked for during Thursday’s meeting. The last time there was a ticket increase was 2016, RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said.
On top of that, a new reservation service by an outside firm will add about $3 to each Bells ticket, but will also reduce the need for human contact at the point of sales, Blankenship said. The agreement with the online reservations firm H2O Ventures is so new, Blankenship told the board, that all the details of their agreement with the bus agency, U.S. Forest Service and Aspen Skiing Co. had not been ironed out by Thursday’s RFTA meeting.
As currently forecasted, H2O will earn $160,000 from Maroon Bells bookings, according to RFTA attorney Paul Taddune.
H2O is the same company used for shuttle and parking reservations to Hanging Lake, according to Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes. He said the Hanging Lake service requires no RFTA subsidy, which should be a model for the Bells service.
Financial accountability for the route was a theme of the downvalley RFTA representatives. Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney asked, “Can we afford to start up a route that’s going to run at a deficit?”
Blankenship said it’s only been in the past few years that the Bells bus began to pay for itself.
According to the RFTA board memo, “In 2020, the Maroon Bells’ bus service had a budgeted $796,000 fully allocated cost and $740,000 of budgeted fare revenue. Reductions in service would result in reduced marginal costs; however, fixed costs would be reallocated to other RFTA services and service contracting partners, raising costs for other services.”
Bells service is targeted to begin June 15. Four bus operators will be required; each bus will have a maximum capacity of 15 passengers, the board was told. The route is based out of Aspen Highlands.
Social distancing will limit the RFTA Maroon Bells ridership to 400-420 passengers per day all season long. Last June, ridership averaged about 500 passengers per day, though that number is substantially higher during the fall colors season. Buses from RFTA’s fleet of low vehicles, which allow entry from a rear door, will minimize contact with the driver.
Blankenship said the decision to retain Bells bus service is the right one: “The Maroon Bells is iconic, one of the major places people who come to this area want to visit. No bus service creates unwanted environmental impacts.”
Limited service also provides a positive psychological jolt to the business community, he said, with the message that service can be done, and done safely.
Blankenship said running the Bells buses doesn’t just benefit Aspen and Pitkin County. The sales taxes generated are helpful to RFTA as well.
“Our job would be easier if we didn’t run the service. It’s kind of considered essential,” Blankenship reiterated.
He went on to note that in Pitkin County, “recreation is kind of an essential service.”
Also during the meeting, Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler stressed the importance of recreation and the outdoors on one’s mental health.
For McQueeney, the priority for RFTA should be transporting people to work rather than recreation, and that’s something that should be remembered if a choice has to be made when it comes to resources, she suggested. Earlier in the meeting, the board heard that increasing demand for valleywide RFTA service could potentially see a shortage of drivers and available buses.
Bill Kane, the new mayor of Basalt, said he favored charging the customers rather than the taxpayers for the Maroon Bells subsidy. Kane hearkened back to his 50 years in the ski industry and recalled how the cost of lift tickets was incidental to what guests will pay for their total vacation experience.
The price of the Bells bus tour could nearly double, if ideas discussed preliminarily on Thursday come to fruition.
Still, “There’s almost infinite elasticity” for what people will pay, Kane said.
Blankenship said Thursday that “$10 doesn’t get to where they need to be." If RFTA raises its ticket to $12 and the reservations company changes the $3 transaction fee, visitors could be looking at a $15 ticket this season.
Kane said while he understands the desire for the Bells service to pay for itself, he said it also “seemed onerous” to have to operate at a break-even point during these times. He suggested the 10% limit for subsidy of operating costs rather than the zero subsidy originally suggested by Mayor Godes.
Rather than schedule a special meeting next week to discuss specifics of the service and its funding mechanisms, the board voted to direct staff to come up with budgeting and present it to them at a later meeting.
The upper valley representatives on the RFTA board, led by Pitkin County Commissioner George Newman, affirmed that not only is the Bells service an important revenue generator for hotels and restaurants valleywide, it also receives public money from the penny sales tax.
The decision to return service this year wasn’t made lightly by any of the parties as the U.S. Forest Service has worked for years to train visitors to ride the bus to the popular attraction as a way of reducing the environmental footprint. Bells buses first started running in 1977.
Blankenship said he felt that retaining service was good for the community’s morale as well as being a benefit to business owners.