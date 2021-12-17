The end of December is shaping up to be a dance party down in Belly Up Aspen.
From Saturday night’s show with DJ JAUZ to upcoming performances by electronic musicians Dillon Francis, Zhu, Gorgon City and electropop duo The Chainsmokers, Belly Up once again brings a star-studded lineup of EDM artists to the stage, exiting 2021 with an electronic dance performance on New Year’s Eve by world-renowned DJ Diplo.
With no iconic New Year’s Eve show to announce last year due to the venue’s COVID-19 closure, brothers and Belly Up proprietors David and Danny Goldberg said they’re most looking forward to celebrating the holiday all together again, and they’re going into the evening with utter confidence that Diplo will put on a party.
“Every night that we’re open now is another night to be thankful for, and New Year’s Eve always brings a whole different dynamic to Belly Up — it brings its own kind of buzz,” Danny said. “So we’re just excited to be open, we’re excited for the atmosphere, we’re excited for the buzz.”
David added that they’re planning to use “new production toys” for Diplo’s performance on Dec. 31. No other show at Belly Up has ever incorporated these additional effects, he explained, adding that he’s eager to experience them in live action.
The concert marks Diplo’s fourth time playing at Belly Up and first-ever New Year’s Eve show for the venue.
Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is a 10-time Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter and record producer. He’s an influential member of different music groups, including Major Lazer, LSD and Silk City and has worked closely with other DJs and EDM artists, as well as many more musicians and performers across genres.
Diplo continues to helm his long-running label “Mad Decent” and is currently focused on his latest deep house music label “Higher Ground,” which launched in 2019.
Though he has a hand in nearly every facet of the music industry, Diplo keeps his finger on the pulse of performing.
“He is incredibly talented in every facet, and probably at the top of that is his ability to read a room in a crowd and know what to play for that specific environment,” David said. “Some of the craziest, most fun nights we’ve ever had have been over the holidays with Diplo.”
The decision to book Diplo for New Year’s “happened naturally” and “fell into place,” David said. He mentioned how they have a great relationship with Diplo’s team, agent and the artist himself, which allowed for a lot of “open dialogue on what works and what doesn’t.”
The Goldbergs said they were originally looking at booking the DJ for a date in March 2022, focusing on something else for New Year’s. But following a “shift in schedules” among all parties involved, Diplo took the cake, becoming the third EDM artist to headline Belly Up’s New Year’s Eve set — Justice performed in 2018 and Flume in 2019.
“It came around organically, honestly, and just kind of shaped out,” Danny commented. “Things just fall into place the way they do and sometimes you’re like wow, that actually worked out perfectly. And we’re grateful to have him back.”
David compared the booking process of the music industry to piecing together a puzzle, trying to “mix and mash and make things fit as best they can.”
“With New Year’s, we’re never just looking at one specific artist, and with this whole period of shows, we’re never just looking at one specific artist,” he said. “We’re looking at a bunch of different things and having a lot of different conversations at once, and we’re trying to find the most appropriate thing that checks off the boxes of what we’re looking for — it’s just a constant change of flow in terms of what’s out there and what’s moving.”
No slowing down in new year
Following Diplo’s performance to close out 2021, Belly Up keeps the music and party scene rolling into the new year with a diverse lineup of performers scheduled all the way into May. And there are still many more shows to be announced, the Goldbergs say.
This Wednesday, the club announced via social media posts that rapper ASAP Ferg will perform on Jan. 20 to jumpstart the X Games music scene that Belly Up has driven over the years. Other X Games weekend performers this year include Fisher on Jan. 21 and Louis The Child on Jan. 23 .— both played DJ sets at Belly Up this past summer. Saturday’s artist is to be announced soon, the Goldbergs said.
The annual winter sporting event put on by ESPN recently announced that there will be no outdoor concerts this year. In a close partnership with ESPN, Belly Up has worked with X Games over the years to bring in the artists and help coordinate the outdoor concerts at the event site, followed by the late-night, “afterparty” shows held in the club featuring the same performers.
“Even though it’s different this year with one less show, one thing that’s the same is that the artists still want to come here — X Games still has that driving point — and people also want to come to Aspen for that weekend because there’s buzz around it, and rightfully so,” Danny said. “We work closely with X Games and ESPN to make sure that the artist has a good time, and we’re still doing everything we used to, it’s just there’s one less show now.”
The Goldbergs emphasized how maintaining a strong relationship with all of the artists they bring to Aspen and book on the Belly Up stage is something they take very seriously.
“From a selfish perspective, we’re very fortunate because a lot of these people are our close friends, so it’s really fun to program things in here and watch a plan evolve over months and months and then actually happen. Then there’s an empty feeling after it’s all of the sudden over,” David said. “There’s a lot of love between us. Getting to do this in Belly Up, it feels like we’re all kind of having a house party in a weird way.”
Both brothers said they’ve seen artists grow over the years — many of whom spent their early careers in the intimate Belly Up venue playing small $10 shows and now returning as major, sold-out headliners. The Chainsmokers, Deadmau5, The Revivalists, The Avett Brothers and Leon Bridges are all names on the long list of such artists mentioned by the Goldbergs.
“It’s a really cool thing for us to be able to watch these artists develop — then explode,” David said. “To experience that and bring it to Aspen and grow it in Aspen.”