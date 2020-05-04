The Aspen City Council will get a stark look at the town’s finances at a work session tonight. A memorandum released Friday by City Manager Sara Ott and Finance Director Pete Strecker says the economic hit to the city due to COVID-19 tops $20 million.
“As of May 1, the revised revenue projections show a [$23 million] reduction from 2020 original estimates,” the memo states.
While February brought in more tax revenue than projected, the complete shutdown of Aspen’s hospitality and retail industries midway through March has taken a significant toll on spring income. The unknown timeline of further public health stay-at-home orders and tourists’ desire to visit the area in the coming months point to a continued hit through the summer.
“Projections have been adjusted significantly downward for multiple major revenue sources, including sales, lodging, use and real estate transfer taxes; and fees for recreation, golf, parking and water and electric utilities,” the memo says.
Tonight’s meeting will be an opportunity for councilmembers to ask staff detailed questions about a proposed budget revision, reducing spending across the board.
“With such large changes to projected revenues, it was evident that the 2020 operating and capital budgets require immediate revision to maintain within the city’s financial policies,” the memo reads.
Each city department was asked to look at various ways to cut spending, including layoffs and wage freezes. The city hopes to save $2,046,160 on labor costs by not hiring for seasonal positions or filling nonessential vacancies, and through cutting jobs in closed cultural or recreational facilities. Due to public health concerns, the city’s Wheeler Opera House, Red Brick Gym and recreation center are all closed.
Other operational cuts include cutting down on professional development and membership fees.
According to the memo, long-term capital projects have been placed under the microscope as well. “For multiple departments, significant scrutiny was placed on capital spending,” it states.
City departments were encouraged to prioritize work on projects that can be financially subsidized through grants or other state and federal funding. Projects that continue must be able to do so with social distancing measures in place.
The $27 million city hall project near Rio Grande Place is on track again as construction restarted last week following the Pitkin County Board of Health decision to allow some projects to restart. Like all construction projects in the county, the city applied for approval based on a bullet list of requirements to ensure worker safety. According to a newsletter updating the progress of the new city offices, current priorities are structural work and path construction.
“The job site will gradually reopen with only limited contractors and minimal crew members on site,” the announcement says.
In the memo for the work session, sales tax revenue projections show that the categories of lodging, sporting goods and luxury items are expected to decline 100% for April and May due to closures mandated by the public health order. For the year, sales taxes in the luxury market, which is targeted primarily to visitors, are expected to decline 53%. Accommodations and construction revenue both are projected to fall 40% for 2020.
Council will be asked to adopt an ordinance approving the revised budget through a first reading on May 12 and a second reading along with public comment on May 28.