Living in a resort town, it can be difficult to stay grounded and feel connected with the people who make up the place. Local writer and entrepreneur Jillian Livingston is on a quest to uncover the “real” side of Aspen, building a community platform for the local voices, stories and experiences that make the Roaring Fork Valley home.
Livingston is the founder and producer of Aspen Real Life, a destination website and blog that shares cultural and recreational happenings in the valley. Through a weekly curated event calendar and personalized blog posts written by locals, the site digs beneath the glitz and glam to get to the core of Aspen life.
“It’s real life. I think I would be far more successful if I focused on the glitz and the glamour, but that’s not me,” Livingston said. “I’m much more curious about the lifestyle and the adventures to be had and the cool treasures that are to be found right outside our backyards, whether it’s mountain biking trails or a cool store in Carbondale or Glenwood that no one knows about.”
Livingston planted the seeds for Aspen Real Life more than a decade ago, when she started a blog to explore and express her experiences raising three sons in the valley. With a multi-faceted creative background, Livingston said she’s always aspired to create community, whether it be through her own storytelling or in finding ways to connect people.
After earning her degree in broadcast and film from Boston University, she moved to New York City, where she worked for Simon & Schuster as a publicist and Seventeen Magazine as a merchandising editor.
Coming to Aspen in 1990, she continued her media endeavors with jobs ranging from photo editor for Photographer’s Aspen to production manager and casting assistant at Aspen Production Services with the legendary Dede Brinkman. Five years into her Aspen journey, she met and married her Colorado-born husband and took a break from the professional arena to start a family.
But a storyteller at heart, Livingston missed creating and connecting — and she needed a place to house her stories, photos, videos and other creative assets. So in 2009, Livingston started her blog, capturing the behind-the-scenes takes on raising boys in one of America’s most renowned ski resort towns.
“I just started writing about living and raising kids in this place. … Our family, we didn’t have the means to do all the programs … and I wrote about how we figured it all out and how we made it work,” Livingston said. “I would write every day, diligently — either starting at 4 a.m. or going to sleep at 4 a.m. — it was just like this humorous blog, and it grew.”
The next thing she knew, Livingston was getting over 40,000 monthly hits to her website, invitations to stay and write about her family experiences at luxury hotels across Colorado and requests to attend and speak at “mommy blogger” conferences.
With a growing audience — and an inconsistent income and her sons wanting more privacy as they reached the teenage years — Livingston shifted her focus to develop a more sophisticated blog about the Aspen lifestyle, incorporating community members and their services into the storytelling.
“I realized that if I want to have a viable product that I can sell down the road, I need to, No. 1, not be the sole focus of it and remove myself from it. And also have consistency in the income coming in,” Livingston said. “And I’m more interested in people and adventures and bringing people together as a connector — that’s really what I love to do — and I wanted something that really brings people together in a non-exclusive, affordable way.”
In 2018, Livingston extended her connectivity skills from the web to in-person. Through Aspen Real Life, she started hosting free or affordable events that were open to everyone, inviting community members to meet and converse in fun, lively spots throughout the valley.
“I thought, ‘I’m connecting so many people online; I want to connect them offline,’” Livingston said. “So, I started to do these events all over Aspen — St. Regis, Caribou Club, Aspen Kitchen, Grey Lady — everybody was giving me their venues for free because they just wanted that vibe, that local energy.”
As these gatherings grew in popularity, Livingston began planning a full program of events and brought in three sponsors — Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate, Snowmass Base Village and FirstBank, the latter of which is still a sponsor today.
When COVID-19 hit, Livingston’s fast train came to a screeching halt. In the moments of isolation, it slowly seeped in, she said, that she’d been pushing her limits to bring the community together but was not getting back the support and compensation she needed for the platform to thrive.
The entrepreneur continued to connect people through her online platform, hosting weekly virtual coffee chats and offering marketing packages and membership deals for people to share their services and stories on her site.
This led to the birth of Aspen Business Connect, an affordable membership program and social network of professionals in the Roaring Fork Valley looking to connect and support one another through monthly events and the Aspen Real Life online platform.
“Membership for Aspen Business Connect helps me to attract the people I am seeking — top professionals in their field who want to join this ecosystem of connectivity that I am creating,” Livingston said. “Many of the members do not need more business but join to connect and support others, and that is a beautiful thing.”
Today, Aspen Business Connect has around 70 members, Livingston said, with a $225 annual membership rate and recently added membership options for individual involvement, as well as community partnerships and sponsorships.
“I’ve been really zeroing in on Aspen Business Connect because it offers something that people are really wanting and needing right now,” Livingston said. “It’s a trusted network and resource that keeps people knowing who is running what and who to call for what in our community, but it’s also just a solid support system.”
What started as a personal journey has grown into a centric community resource — one that is still evolving to fill an arguably-increasing need to document and connect the authentic voices of the valley, Livingston explained.
“So many of us that move here or have lived here for a long time for the nature and the culture combined are feeling like we’re getting pushed out, and we’re all really wanting to connect with each other,” she said. “I’ve always wanted Aspen Real Life to be a local site for the community — a platform for the locals. Like it’s our site, not just mine.”
After years of pivoting and shifting, Livingston said she now finally feels like her concept is taking on a life of its own. With the recent launch of the new Aspen Real Life website and regular programming scheduled out for both Aspen Business Connect members and more communitywide Aspen Real Life events, Livingston is eager to bring in more sponsors.
“I see it being all of these people coming together and creating this vibe that’s really needed in our valley with events, through content and I have a platform where I can share voices — I feel like I have a responsibility with that,” Livingston said. “I would love for it to be a place that is truly about the real side of Aspen, and with sponsorship, I’ll definitely get there.”