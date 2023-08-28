U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was already on board with efforts to prevent the spread of invasive mussels to waterways in Colorado and other western states but something he learned Thursday at Ruedi Reservoir drove home a powerful message about the stakes involved.
The Colorado Democrat participated in a roundtable discussion at Ruedi with officials possessing expertise in various water issues. Robert Walters, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s invasive species program manager, described to a group of about 25 participants what had to be done at Highline Reservoir outside of Fruita when zebra mussels were discovered late last year.
The popular reservoir was drawn down to a low level last winter to expose areas along and near the shoreline to kill zebra mussels through freezing and desiccation. Once the ice thawed in early spring, a molluscicide was added to the remaining water to kill any of the remaining invasive species.
The effort was expensive but no mussels have since been detected in Highline or waterways it feeds, Walters said. More than $100,000 was spent on treatment and another $100,000 on infrastructure to contain mussels. An undetermined amount was spent hiring additional personnel for boat inspections to make sure mussels aren’t introduced to the reservoir again.
If zebra or quagga mussels were found in Ruedi Reservoir, it might be very difficult — if not impossible — to get rid of them. Highline holds just a small fraction of the water of Ruedi.
“If we got something like that here, it wouldn’t be feasible to do an eradication program,” Walters said.
If even one boat harboring the invasive aquatic species makes it into a waterway, “It can screw it up for all of us,” Walters said.
The mussels proliferate and gobble the bugs that fish depend on. Their hard, jagged shells cover every surface they come into contact with — boats, dams, hydroelectric infrastructure, shorelines and, in some places, water treatment systems. They cause equipment to fail, limit recreational value of waterways and threaten fish hatcheries with collapse.
“These costs are very significant and certainly something we don’t want to deal with in Colorado,” Walters said.
So, CPW is teaming with multiple partners, including the Ruedi Water and Power Authority, on a boat inspection program to try to prevent mussels from gaining entry into Ruedi Reservoir.
The boat inspection program starts on May 1 and ends on Halloween at Ruedi. The hours vary by the time of year. Every boat coming and going is inspected. Access to the boat ramp is locked outside of the staffed hours. If mussels are detected on watercraft, dead or alive, the boat needs to be decontaminated.
In 2019, seven boats with signs of mussels were intercepted. That grew to 17 in both 2020 and 2021. Last year, the number fell to 13. This year, mussels have been detected on just one boat so far.
“I think the program is extremely effective,” said April Long, executive director of the Ruedi Water and Power Authority, an organization whose members include Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, along with Pitkin and Eagle counties. The authority looks after the interests of its members, many of whom have contracted to use water from the reservoir.
Walters said as the threat of the freshwater clams grows, the prevention efforts must as well. Many intercepted boats have recently been on Lake Powell, which is infested with zebra and quagga mussels.
Long said the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation provides funding for capital costs for the inspection program. The funds help with decontamination stations and special equipment. The funds cannot be used for staffing of the inspection stations at places such as Ruedi. That expense exceeds $100,000 per year. Local jurisdictions cover about 80% of the cost. The U.S. Forest Service and CPW assist, as do the Colorado River District and Ute Water Conservancy District in Mesa County. Any expansion of the program would require new funding sources, Long said.
Motorboats and sailboats are required to purchase an annual Aquatic Nuisance Species stamp to enter Colorado waters. The stamp costs $25 for residents and $50 for non-residents. It generates about $2 million in funds to help with inspections. The statewide inspection inspection effort costs more than $6 million.
Bennet is well aware of the risks of the mussels and is working on solutions. In July, he and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, reintroduced the Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act in the Senate. The legislation would give the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation the explicit authority to partner with states and local governments to fund boat inspection and decontamination stations.
The act has passed committee and is awaiting vote by the full Senate.
Despite his awareness of the issue, Bennet told reporters after Thursday’s roundtable that it was valuable to hear firsthand what was done to rid Highline of mussels and “why what they did there would be different from what they could do here.”
And that, Bennet continued, is why it is so valuable for him to get out of Washington, D.C., and into the field to meet with people affected by various issues.
“There’s nothing like it,” he said of the field trips. “You can read all the briefing books you want — and I do read all the briefing books, it’s a lot — it doesn’t replace being out here on the ground, listening to people and hearing what they’re thinking.”
Bennet also learned about the role of water releases from Ruedi in an endangered fish recovery program on the Colorado River and about concerns over how water flows can affect the fishery on the Fryingpan River.