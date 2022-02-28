If the Skiers had a demon to conquer through their undefeated run this season, it would be in the three games in which they let teams hang with them. This weekend in Grand Junction, they vanquished two of those demons directly and left no doubt who the top team on the Western Slope is with a district championship.
The Skiers made short work off all three of their opponents in the district tournament. They routed Grand Valley 69-38 at home before traveling to Grand Junction Central, taking down rival Coal Ridge 60-27 and finally Delta 59-33 in the finals to take the crown. The latter two teams gave Aspen’s defense two of their hardest workouts of the regular season but proved to provide little resistance in the games that mattered most.
Aspen previously beat Delta 74-54 and Coal Ridge 74-56. Only Moffat County — whom Delta topped in the district semifinals — also reached the 50-point plateau against the Skiers in the regular season.
In the finals, Aspen and Delta were tied at 13 late in the first quarter before a pair of quick buckets put the Skiers up by four at the buzzer. In a lopsided second quarter, they allowed only six points and stretched their lead out to 16.
Senior Porter Lee led the way with 19 total points, matching the Panthers’ collective first-half output.
The victory gave Aspen its first district title since 2012 — current Aspen head coach Cory Parker’s junior season at Drake, four years removed from his graduation from Aspen High.
Parker was absent from this year’s district tournament, with Woodring taking his place. Aspen last reached the finals in 2020, falling to No. 1 Gunnison 79-49 as the seventh seed.
The championship helped Aspen move up to the No. 3 spot in the 3A state rankings just in time for state tournament bracketing release Sunday. The Skiers had sat in fourth place over the previous weeks despite being the classification’s lone undefeated team remaining.
The Skiers will host No. 30 Denver West on Friday and with a win would host the winner of No. 14 Englewood vs. No. 19 Kent Denver on Saturday.
The new No. 4 seed — Colorado Academy — is hosting Moffat County in the first round, who slotted in at No. 29 in the state. Delta just snuck in as the final seed, No. 32, to round out Western Slope representation in the bracket. The Panthers will play at No. 1 St. Mary’s.
Aspen’s first round opponent could punch up from their weight. The Cowboys went 15-4 overall on the season, including wins over teams like Middle Park, who placed 11th in 3A playoff seeding, and Skyview, who secured a spot in the 4A state tournament as the 25th seed.
Per MaxPreps, Denver West went 1-1 in the 5A/4A/3A Denver Prep Basketball League. They did not play the league’s top teams such as Denver East, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.
Aspen’s soonest opportunity for a matchup with another top-10 team would be the Great Eight round once the tournament shifts to University of Denver March 10. No. 6 Resurrection Christian would be the first top team the Skiers could run into. They could face No. 2 Sterling in the Final Four, but could not see St. Mary’s until the championship game.
Tipoff for Friday’s game at Aspen High is set for 7 p.m.