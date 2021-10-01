Initially, the Federal Aviation Administration expected scheduled maintenance of the navigation system on Red Table Mountain near Basalt — which is the primary ground-based guidance for air traffic coming and going from the Aspen area during conditions with low visibility — to last until Oct. 4. Now, that estimate is Nov. 17.
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew emphasized that just because that’s the window the FAA offered for maintenance doesn’t mean that’s how long the maintenance will actually take.
“It’s a window, it’s not an actual outage notification. So we don’t know for sure,” he said Thursday.
On Thursday all 12 incoming flights to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport were either diverted or canceled, and no commercial flight took off from Sardy Field. That’s because of scheduled maintenance on the area’s Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range, or VOR, combined with the day’s inclement weather that left pilots without the needed visibility — 6,000 feet — to use visual guidance to navigate their aircrafts.
But local airport officials weren’t directly alerted of the maintenance, other than with the same Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, that the FAA issued for airlines. Bartholomew said that his understanding, though he didn’t know for sure, was that the NOTAM suggested alternate routes but didn’t specifically explain that the reason was that the VOR would be out of operation.
Not that it would matter much, from airport officials’ perspectives. The navigation system is off site and doesn’t belong to the airport — rather, the VOR serves as a guide to any air traffic flying over the region when visibility is a concern and the aircraft isn’t equipped with GPS or other capacities to otherwise navigate in those conditions.
“It’s up to the airlines to make the decision based on the information they have whether they can fly in and out of here. I think there’s some misinformation that the airport has had any decision-making powers on this one. This is something where we are not responsible nor can we even know what type of equipment an aircraft carries … nor do we know or are responsible for the types of procedures that the particular aircraft operators operate under,” Bartholomew said. “Even if there was a big billboard saying hey, the VOR is going to be down, we wouldn’t know if that’s going to impact a particular type of aircraft or not, that’s not something we could know.”
As such, nobody from the FAA “consulted with us at all,” he continued, though he added that the federal agency had been in contact with the air traffic control tower ahead of the scheduled maintenance.
The FAA press office acknowledged an Aspen Daily News media inquiry via email Thursday afternoon but had not responded with answers by press time Thursday evening.
Absent concrete word from the FAA, Bartholomew and his colleagues at the airport were left to answer what they could from both press and frustrated and curious members of the public Thursday.
“They’re not coming after us, but we have definitely received a large volume of communications to us, and we’ve tried to respond to as many as we can about this issue, and they have down at the county as well,” Bartholomew said, referencing a press release Pitkin County distributed Thursday morning.
Aspen resident Gail Mason was among the myriad people who reached out seeking answers — decidedly out of frustration. Her travel plans were directly impacted, and she found herself having to pivot hard in order to find another way to Denver out of Aspen.
“If it was FAA maintenance, that is scheduled well in advance and we should have been told!” she said via email Thursday. “Now I am scrambling to try to find another flight out of Denver, and of course drive there and back.”
Bartholomew in an interview Wednesday assured that airlines have policies in place to allow impacted passengers to rebook their flights and encouraged people to reach out to their respective airlines to make such arrangements.
But for flyers like Mason, that may not be an immediately available option.
“Since this was booked on miles, now I’m in a real pickle,” she said.
To some degree, the ordeal had as much to do with the type of planes that are able to fly in and out of the Aspen airport as the VOR system being down for maintenance, Bartholomew acknowledged. The main regional jet servicing the Aspen area is the CRJ-700, a model of airplane that many involved in the local industry have said are on their way to retirement. As an older model of plane with such conversations on the horizon, the CRJ-700 does not have the area navigation, RNAV, or GPS equipment that newer models boast that would otherwise make the need for VOR guidance moot.
“These particular aircraft, they’re a little older, they need additional ground-based, ground aid to get them in here,” Bartholomew said Thursday.
For those who followed the ASE Vision Committee discussions and proposed expansion — which is a hotly contentious topic that attracted 75 people to apply to serve on the new airport advisory committee — the mere mention of the CRJ-700 can arouse strong feelings, either in favor or against. Opponents to the existing model continuing to serve as the main aircraft point to what many say is its imminent retirement from the industry. Proponents of the aircraft maintain that such claims are just thinly disguised pro-development arguments aimed at an expanded runway for Aspen.
“The CRJ-700 nicely fits and can serve Aspen’s very specific needs well into the 2030s, especially with the likely post-pandemic shift from hub-and-spoke toward point-to-point routes (already an emergent trend),” argued Amory Lovins, who threw his hat into the ring to serve on the advisory committee, wrote in a guest opinion column that ran in the Aspen Daily News on Aug. 31, 2020. “Rumors of its death are premature.”
Regardless, the fact remains that the CRJ-700 is not capable of navigating low-visibility conditions without the aid of the ground-based VOR — and it’s not likely that the CRJ-700 will boast newer technology any time soon.
“It’s a business decision — airlines are not going to invest a lot of money into an aircraft navigational system when that aircraft is expected to be retired in the next decade or so,” Bartholomew said. “The airlines will operate these aircraft for as long as it is a good business decision for them, but once there is an alternative or better business decision for them, they’re going to change.”
Which means for right now until possibly as long as Nov. 17, air passengers’ travel plans are at the whims of the weather. When conditions are favorable — as they became Thursday afternoon, when commercial flights again resumed in and out of Aspen — the VOR being under maintenance shouldn’t be a problem. But if pilots don’t have that 6,000-foot sky ceiling, future flight schedules into or out of Aspen could look a lot like they did Wednesday.
Bill Tomcich, a local industry consultant, bemoaned the timing of the VOR maintenance, noting that had the work begun a few days later, on Monday, it would have had half the impact, as the number of flights coming and going from Aspen will reduce by about half, for the off-season.
“This was quite disruptive,” Tomcich said Thursday. But, he added in the evening, there was a silver lining at the end of the day. “I am pleased to be able to report that since commercial flights started to resume around 1 p.m. this afternoon, there have been no canceled or diverted flights.”