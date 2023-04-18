The annual 5Point Adventure Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Sunday with a lineup of film programs, free activities and community events taking place in Carbondale.
In its 16th year, 5Point’s flagship festival is expanding its cultural bandwidth and community engagement. For the first time this year, 5Point will incorporate stand-up comedy, daily live-music sets, a 5K race and more free screenings into its five-day event.
These new opportunities are in addition to the signature evening film programs. This year’s festival will feature over 70 films spanning topics of adventure, outdoor recreation and important issues related to the Roaring Fork Valley community, said Luis Yllanes, executive director of 5Point Film.
“There are some great adrenaline films for the junkies out there — those are in the film program — but there’s also some really poignant films about important topics in this year's festival,” Yllanes said. “So to me, I think that's what this year’s festival will say, that: One, we couldn't do what we do without the community and the team we have, and two, that this year is meant to reflect our values as a community and from within the organization.”
Yllanes explained that following the festival’s return to in-person programming last year, he and his team saw opportunities for growth. In programming this year’s event, Yllanes said they wanted to extend the festival’s reach and offer more around the core film screenings — which will commence from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Carbondale Recreation Center.
“The opportunity for growth was something I saw and the rest of our team saw in terms of like, coming back after not having done an in-person festival since 2019,” Yllanes said. “And we realized there's opportunities there, in learning from our experience, about what we can do that gives each of our events its own space, but also be able to create some new opportunities to engage with the audience.”
One of the new offerings this year is the 5Point Heart Beats music stage, which will be set outside of the Rec Center and feature free, live music shows from 4:30-6 p.m. prior to the screenings.
The concerts include the Denver rock band iZCALLi on Thursday, followed by Brothers of Brass on Friday and then local yacht-rock legends, The Davenports, will reunite for a one-night-only performance on Saturday.
Curating this music lineup to complement the film programs came out of realizing the deep connection between film and music, Yllanes said, and also paying tribute to “the great music scene” that exists locally in the valley and throughout Colorado, he said.
“It just seemed like a really kind of simple way to connect with our audience and offer something that's free, as well, because a lot of people, if they're coming to the festival, it's because they have a ticket to see the film program, but what happens for those who don’t?” Yllanes said. “So we said, ‘Let's give them a reason to come and enjoy a community event before each evening’s film program,’ and we really want to have the whole community out here because we know how much live music is enjoyed throughout the valley.”
When it comes to broadening accessibility to the festival, 5Point is also offering a free community film night on Wednesday to kick off the five-day event. The complimentary screening of short films will be held at Thunder River Theatre from 7-8:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required.
Other free screenings include an exclusive showcase of the film, “Resistance Climbing,” from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at TRTC. There will be a post-screening discussion, featuring Palestinian climber Faris Abu Gosh and Colorado-based climber and writer Andrew Bisharat.
The family film program on Sunday is also free. That event takes place at the Rec Center from 2-3:30 p.m.
“To me, breaking down barriers for equity and accessibility is part of why I came into 5Point,” Yllanes said. “And so one of the things when coming out with the festival is that we wanted to give something back to the community, and this is also a way for us to connect to the community.”
Yllanes added how there’s a huge climbing community in the valley and Colorado and Saturday’s free screening and panel around “Resistance Climbing” is a notion to that — a way to connect, he said.
Another way in which the festival aims to foster deeper connections within the valley community and go beyond the actual film screenings is the debut of the 5Point 5K, which is in partnership with Independence Run and Hike and ValleyOrtho. The inaugural race is $30 to enter and will commence at 8 a.m. Saturday; runners are to meet at Independence Run and Hike.
Yllanes explained how one of the films in this year’s core screening program is about a prolific running crew from Charlottesville, Virginia, and he said that these runners will be among the 80-plus festival guests attending the Carbondale festival this year.
“The fact that people get to one, just see the film and meet the running crew — which is pretty inspirational — and then get to run with them if they want to run the 5K on Saturday morning … it really allows for that, again, deeper connection,” Yllanes said. “That event is open to the public, as well, so not everything requires like a film ticket.”
Another new event this year that’s ticketed but in addition to the film programs is the “5Point Late Night Laughs” live comedy night, set Thursday after the film program at 10:30 p.m. at the Black Nugget bar. For a $15 cover, people can enjoy stand-up comedy acts from Denver-based comedian and wildlife biologist Eland Stribling and his fellow Front Range comics Salma Zaky, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Sammy Anzer.
With the new events and handful of other programs packed into the five-day festival, Yllanes expressed how this year’s festival is not only about the film content, but also about education and the community.
And, he said, not only are the additional programs meant to give back to the community, they provide opportunities for the public to engage on a deeper level with the stories coming to the screen and the local and visiting filmmakers who are telling these stories.
“I would say that this year's festival, what it says most about 5Point Film, is how dedicated our team is to doing something that really emulates our values as a community,” Yllanes said, “and putting on an event that’s just top notch for our community.”
The 5Point Adventure Film Festival will run Wednesday through Sunday in Carbondale. For more information, festival passes and tickets, visit 5pointfilm.org.