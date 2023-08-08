The price for getting bicyclists off Maroon Creek Road and onto a paved lane while climbing from Aspen Highlands to the upper parking lot would be about $16.61 million, according to a study by Pitkin County government.
County staff was directed to conduct an engineering study during discussions of a recreation management plan for Maroon Creek Valley. Only a path for cyclists climbing uphill was considered. The study will be presented to the Pitkin County commissioners at their work session today.
The staff memo said bike use in general, and e-bike use specifically, has surged in recent years on the 8-mile road.
“With the increase in use of the roadway by cyclists, perceived conflicts have escalated in concert,” the staff memo said. “Due to the roadway narrowness and grade, curvature and natural vegetation, it can be challenging for a motorist to pass cyclists safely.”
The study determined there were about 41,000 bike trips up and down from mid-May 2022 through Oct. 23, 2022. July was the busiest month with 11,668 bikes counted. The highest daily peak was 632 bikes on Sept. 24. July was also the busiest month for passenger vehicles with a count of 11,389. There also were 2,058 bus trips that month.
It’s not just the numbers of cyclists but the types of riders that are creating challenges. “Many e-bikers are tourists with limited cycling experience,” the study said. The poor bike etiquette includes not riding single file and stopping in areas of poor visibility.
The study looked at adding a 4-foot-wide paved path in the climbing direction for the 8 miles. The current roadway has two 11-foot lanes and no shoulders.
If the commissioners and partners are interested in pursuing the path, the cost could be the barrier. The study estimated that 5.3 miles would qualify as least difficult for construction with an estimated cost of $81 per foot, or $2.27 million. Another 1.64 miles would be “more difficult” at a cost of $362 per foot, or $3.13 million. The remaining 1.06 mile would be “most difficult” with a cost of $504 per foot, or $2.82 million. The more-difficult portions would require a wall to support the trail while the most-difficult stretches would require a wall and guardrails.
The construction cost with signing and striping, traffic control, a contingency and various associated costs would be an estimated $13.44 million. Design, engineering and surveying along with materials testing would boost the total by $2.77 million to $16.61 million, the memo said.
“The full corridor widening is likely too costly and time-consuming for a single project,” the study said. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was consulted and officials said the curves between Aspen Highlands and the U.S. Forest Service welcome station on Maroon Creek Road presented the biggest challenges. Construction of a trail along that stretch would be an estimated $5.5 million.
The study concluded that conflicts will persist even with providing a trail from bottom to top. If the commissioners decided it is worth pursuing a project, it should be phased, the study said.
“If widening is to be pursued, a new revenue source should be considered,” the study said. “Road and Bridge’s unmet needs should be considered before expanding the network.”
The commissioners will discuss the climbing trail at their work session in the county administration building starting at 1 p.m. today following an executive session and lunch break.. The bike trail issue is scheduled for 3 p.m.; then at 5 p.m., recommendations for a broader comprehensive recreation management plan will be presented in the same room.