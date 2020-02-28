The final three acts of the Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series were announced by Aspen Skiing Co. Thursday. Rapper Big Boi, indie folk band Houndmouth, and rockers Wolfmother will play the annual free shows throughout the spring.
Big Boi, born Antwan André Patton, is one half of the duo OutKast, winner of six Grammys and nominated 18 times.The Atlanta rapper has three solo albums and released the single "Doin' It" in 2019. He will take the Bud Light stage at the Aspen Mountain Gondola Plaza on March 21, following openers Arizona and local DJ Naka G. Proceeds from the beer tent will go to SkiCo’s philanthropy funds for the environment and the local community.
On March 28, Indiana-based folk group Houndmouth will perform in Snowmass Village at the base of Fanny Hill at 4:30 p.m. The band has previously performed at Belly Up Aspen in 2018. Their EP, “California Voodoo Part II,” was released in 2019.
Following last year’s debut music festival at the bottom of Buttermilk Mountain, the final concert in the series will be dubbed the “The Après.” The free concert will take place on Saturday, April 11 in downtown Aspen with Australian rock group Wolfmother as the headliner. Opening acts have yet to be announced. Again, proceeds from the Bud Light beer garden will go to SkiCo’s philanthropic foundations.
The series was announced along with an extensive event listing filling out the rest of the ski season, including closing day parties on each mountain, a big air competition, multiple ski races, and the return of the U.S. Alpine Tech Championships to the resort, the first time the event has occurred here since 1960.