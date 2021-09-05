Kathy Grant has lived in the area — Georgetown now, and in and out of the Roaring Fork Valley — for 40 years.
“I’ve never been to Aspen!” she said from her blanket at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Town Park.
Then she gestured broadly as if to suggest, “Why would I, with all of this?”
It was a tough point to argue Saturday afternoon. The sun was shining, people were mingling and the collective mood was elevated. Larkin and Poe brought the guitar riffs and growling vocals to an adoring crowd, as people waited in anticipation for the rest of the lineup.
The scene represented a return to normal for the annual music festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Grant and her husband Stew went to the event on Friday, as well. Avid Kings of Leon fans — the pair had seen them perform once at Red Rocks before — they said the band brought the outdoor house down Friday night.
“They just get better and better every time,” Stew Grant said.
Ben Thompson and Brandon Terrill came up from Denver for their first JAS Labor Day shows — “we WILL be back,” Thompson emphasized, mostly for Kings of Leon.
“They killed it,” Thompson said, adding that Terrill bought the couple JAS tickets specifically for the Friday night headliner.
On Saturday afternoon, women’s T-shirts with slogans like “Good girls never miss Church” and “Take me to Church” dotted the lawn, particularly the center one, a clear ode of devotion to country star Eric Church, who was set to headline later in the evening.
Everywhere, people were jumping up and waving, recognizing faces not seen in such a setting since before the pandemic.
“I haven’t seen you since San Antonio, Texas!” exclaimed Whitney Gordon-Stalker, hugging a friend of her husband’s who was in town for JAS.
Gordon-Stalker and her family moved to Florida in March, after closing their legendary Gwyn’s High Alpine restaurant (named for her mother) on the ski mountain in Snowmass at the conclusion of the 2019-20 winter season.
But she’s been back in the valley nearly every month, she said, and was especially thrilled for the reunion with friends and family at JAS.
“This is the perfect venue, so to see so many people — it’s so nice to be back in Snowmass,” she said. “There is nothing better than being here, and how great it is for all of us to get back together!”
They, too, are “Church people,” she laughed.
But before Church took the stage, Sheryl Crow would dominate. As she opened her set, everyone was indeed having some fun.
The festival continues today with Jimmy Buffett headlining at 7:30 p.m.