The challenges have piled up in the U.S. Forest Service review process against the proposed trail between Redstone and the McClure Pass summit.
A total of 31 formal objections were filed against a White River National Forest draft decision for approval of the 7-mile trail. About three-fourths of the objections were by opponents who contend the project should be denied. The big guns in the dispute — those with sophisticated challenges on legal grounds — turned in their objections at the deadline on March 13. Those big guns included Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop and the Colorado Chapter of the Sierra Club.
Their entry into the debate is important because they have the experience and background of filing sophisticated objections that the Forest Service will be forced to answer. At this point in the review, the Forest Service is required to consider objections on the technical nature of its draft decision. Earlier steps allowed individuals and entities to voice opinions. Now it’s down to legal minutiae.
Wilderness Workshop legal director Peter Hart claimed the Forest Service is taking a business-as-usual approach despite clear evidence that increased recreation is taking a toll on wildlife and the environment.
“Unfortunately, this project just keeps the train rolling down the same track it has been on for decades,” the conservation group wrote in its objection.
Like other environmental groups and individuals opposed to the trail, Wilderness Workshop called on the Forest Service to consider the 7-mile segment within the context of a bigger, 83-mile trail envisioned between Carbondale and Crested Butte.
“This project is a significant step toward developing and promoting recreational opportunities in an area that has heretofore remained quiet and relatively undeveloped,” Wilderness Workshop’s introduction to its objection said. “The trail proposal reflects the fact that recreational demand in the area is growing, probably at an explosive rate based on what has happened in the Roaring Fork Valley and Crested Butte.”
The conservation group wants the Forest Service to “consider and plan for the likely continued growth and expansion of recreation throughout the Crystal River Valley and the length of the CCB Trail. Instead, though, the agency is considering just one segment of the trail by itself and without a comprehensive plan that weighs recreational proposals alongside the ecological capacity of a stressed forest.”
The body of the objection reads like a legal brief, hinting at the legal battle that could lie ahead. Wilderness Workshop’s technical grounds for objecting include:
* The Forest Service’s narrow definition of the purpose and need for the trail “undermines the National Environmental Policy Act” that must be followed for projects on national lands.
* The Environmental Assessment on the project “failed to consider a reasonable range of alternatives.”
* The Forest Service improperly segmented its analysis by considering one segment of the bigger trail.
* The review didn’t look at cumulative impacts. Wilderness Workshop is calling for an more intensive Environmental Impact Statement to analyze the entire trail.
The 7-mile, soft surface trail between Redstone and the McClure Pass summit was proposed by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails. Two miles of the trail between Redstone and Hayes Creek Falls would be along the Highway 133 alignment. The trail would then follow a historic wagon road for about 1.5 miles through the Bear Creek area before rejoining the highway corridor at Placita for six-tenths of a mile. The new trail would follow the Old McClure Pass roadbed for 2.2 miles before crossing under Highway 133 at a new underpass and continuing 0.7 mile to the McClure Pass summit.
The Forest Service would require the trail between Hayes Creek Falls and the base of the pass, nearly 5 miles, to be closed to all uses from Dec. 1 through April 30 “to protect elk for winter range use.”
During public comment, there was extensive, though not unanimous, opposition to the trail from Crystal Valley residents. The trail received widespread support from the Roaring Fork Valley cycling community.
The trail segment has become the poster child for the fight between recreation and wildlife, much to the chagrin of the Pitkin County Open Space program, which has an impressive record of supporting both wildlife and trails.
The Colorado Sierra Club objection was filed by Delia Malone, a Redstone resident and wildlife chair of the organization. The 37-page objection was even more technical than Wilderness Workshop’s submittal and cited numerous lawsuits to back its position. Many of the arguments paralleled those made by Wilderness Workshop. The Sierra Club’s parting statement was a clear legal shot over the bow of the Forest Service.
“If the Forest Service proceeds with its current piecemeal approach to evaluating the CCB trail, the agency will fail to comprehensively evaluate the potentially significant impacts of this major recreational development project,” Colorado Sierra Club alleged. “In doing so the Forest will deny the public a meaningful opportunity to engage in and provide input on the entire project, frustrating the fundamental goals of NEPA.”
A Forest Service objection team has 45-60 days to respond to all relevant objections. The parties that file objections deemed actionable can also force the agency to give them a seat at the table in an effort to reach a compromise.
To learn more about the project and read the objections in full, visit www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56913.