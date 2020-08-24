Editor’s note: Roaring Back to Life highlights local businesses that have transformed themselves in the wake of COVID-19. This section was created and edited by Aspen Daily News intern Cara Chang who is bound for college. To be considered for this spotlight in the future, please contact interim editor Madeleine Osberger, madski@aspendailynews.com
To keep both themselves and their customers safe, Christine Newcomb and Steve Sklar, owners of Snowmass Mall favorite Big Hoss Grill, have adopted appropriate social distancing and sanitizing protocols as well as increased outdoor seating. Newcomb and Sklar are grateful for the community’s cooperation support, from fellow restaurateurs to customers. “We are all in this together,” Sklar said. “Really hoping this whole thing goes away so we can ski again.”
Aspen Daily News: What need do you fulfill in the community?
Co-owners Christine Newcomb and Steve Sklar: We are one of the only locations to dine in for breakfast here in Snowmass Village. We specialize in BBQ, burgers and our fries are curly. Our outdoor patio is great for people watching in the Mall and wraps around to the back with additional seating for a breathtaking view of the mountains. We have a broad and diverse menu that will satisfy a variety of palates and we are proud of being able to offer great food at affordable prices.
ADN: What do you love most about operating a business in the Roaring Fork Valley?
CN & SS: We love this valley and especially our little village. Operating a business here is rewarding because we get to live here and share our home with people from all over the world. We wake up every day in the most beautiful place; each day is different than the last.
ADN: How are you reacting to the new business climate?
CN: We reopened at the beginning of June, and we didn’t know what to expect at first. We were prepared for it to be kind of a slow summer. We were expecting not to have a full staff, but it turned out that we were a little busier than what we expected. We were able to hire back most of our employees, and we’ve been operating ever since then. Toward the end of June business started picking back up for us.
SS: There’s a lot of people in town and, if we see someone at the beginning of their trip, we generally see them several times after. We’ve been pleasantly surprised with how busy we’ve been. Although the numbers are down from last year, they’re certainly not down as much as they could’ve been.
CN & SS: We are thankful to the town of Snowmass and The Romero Group for their support through their voucher programs. We are doing our best to follow our business safety plan [submitted to Pitkin County] so that we can protect our customers and our staff and continue to operate.
SS: We’ve got lots and lots of protocols, from cleaning and sanitizing to distancing. We’ve removed tables inside; we’ve added tables outside. We stagger seating so that we are not overwhelmed and not crowding one another.
ADN: How have your consumers adapted to this new normal?
CN & SS: The majority of our consumers are visiting from out of state and are adjusting to the rules and regulations under which we are allowed to remain open for business. It’s definitely a change from the original status quo and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation with the new guidelines that enable us to be able to maintain a safe restaurant environment.
ADN: Have you sought federal, local or state aid?
CN & SS: Yes, we did apply for and receive a PPP loan.
ADN: What do you need to make it through the coming months?
CN & SS: A strong and positive mental attitude, continued support from our community and hopefully some rain!
SS: Right now we have the benefit of warm weather. Once the weather turns cold, assuming that we have winter tourists, we’re going to find it quite a challenge to maintain any business when we’re only going to have room for five indoor tables. The target is a moving target. We’re going to do the best we can, like everyone else has to. Try to take care of each other.
CN & SS: We are uncertain what to expect in the winter time. We hope for the best but we understand that it is more than likely we will see a drop in normal winter tourism, especially internationally. But, as always, think of snow.
ADN: What is your favorite thing to do when you are not managing your business?
SS: Rest and relaxation, I enjoy traveling, and spending quality time with my family.
CN: I like to stay active and spend time outside hiking and mountain biking and teaching fitness classes.
Name of organization: Big Hoss Grill
Years in business: 14
Address: 45 Village Square, Snowmass Mall, Snowmass Village
Phone number: 970-923-2597
Website: www.bighossgrill.com
Number of Employees: 20