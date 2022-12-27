The Roaring Fork Valley still boasts an impressive quantity and quality of habitat for deer and elk but action is needed to reconnect large landscapes and prevent further fragmentation, according to a new landmark study two years in the making.
The Watershed Biodiversity Initiative gives public land managers and policy makers comprehensive, science-based information to help guide what lands need to be conserved, what forage needs to be enhanced and what connections are critical in the sprawling 928,640-acre watershed, which includes the Frying Pan and Crystal River Valley as well as the main stem of the Roaring Fork.
“The goal is to get the community engaged,” said Tom Cardamone, executive director of WBI. He is determined not to let the study rot on a shelf.
Cardamone is well known as the longtime, former director of Aspen Center for Environmental Studies. He spent years as part of the team that created the beloved and renowned environmental education group. His self-assigned mission since retiring from ACES was completing the biodiversity study so that wildlife has a chance to survive as the Roaring Fork watershed gets built out and recreation continues to explode. Deer, elk and bighorn sheep were the focus of the study with the realization that what would benefit them would benefit other wildlife, Cardamone said.
Although deer and elk populations in parts of the region are declining, the study suggests loss of habitat isn’t the issue.
“Forage quality does not appear to be a limiting factor by itself in either winter or growing season ranges for elk and mule deer, according to our models,” the study said in its “key findings” section. “Seventy percent of modeled winter range and 80% of known winter range — based on Colorado Parks and Wildlife maps — was classified as high or moderate forage quality, and 87% of the growing season has high to moderate forage quality.”
The value of the forage is reduced somewhat by the availability of water and shelter and human disturbance, the study said.
Cardamone said abundance of high- and moderate-quality forage was encouraging.
“Regardless of why ungulate populations are declining, they can recover if they have access to the good habitat that exists in the watershed,” he said. “The utilization of habitat is as important as availability.”
The study recommends four “big ideas” to pursue. The first is “stitching it back together.” The large landscape that provides good habitat in the watershed has been fragmented by major highways and smaller secondary roads. Improved connectivity would pay big benefits in places such as Cattle Creek, Missouri Heights and outside of Carbondale as well as strategic points along Highway 82 and Highway 133.
Big idea No. 2 is to use the biodiversity study to guide land-use development and conservation decisions. That will avoid further fragmentation and maintain connectivity. Cardamone said the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program is embracing the use of the study and has already provided a model for wildlife-based management with its winter closures of trails and properties for the benefit of wildlife.
Big idea No. 3 is to protect large, isolated landscapes for bighorn sheep. The spread of disease among herds threatens to decimate the iconic species, so they can benefit from isolation. Protecting the lands most suitable for them is key to maintaining their numbers.
The fourth big idea was “rewet the sponge.” Nearly one-third of the 928,000-acre watershed is covered in high-elevation conifer forests where 80% of the annual precipitation is captured as snow, the study said. Those areas are heavily used by ungulates and should be preserved and, when possible, restored.
“Minimizing human disturbance via trails and roads is particularly important in these areas,” the study found.
Cardamone said one important aspect of this study is it looked at both public and private lands. That’s important, he said, because federal agencies often look at habitat restoration they can undertake just on the lands they administer. While that is laudable, bigger-picture consideration is necessary.
“This watershed study ignores the boundaries,” he said. “You can’t stop at the fenceline.”
About 40% of the watershed, or 371,000 acres, is private land. About 60% or 557,000 acres is public.
“Private lands represent approximately one-third of modeled winter range, but almost half of known winter range for elk and mule deer,” the study said.
Habitats on private lands are more vulnerable to loss through development and use, so supporting habitat conservation there is critical. Cardamone said there is plenty of anecdotal information on how elk herds are changing behavior and staying on private lands for longer periods of the year, safe from human disturbance and hunting. Maybe owners of ranches and other large pieces of property need to be compensated for ecosystem management, he said.
Cardamone and WBI are eager to see the study used in land use decisions. The study is available to the public on WBI’s website, watershedbiodiversityinitiative.org.
For public land managers, maps layered with information are available through special software that WBI can provide along with guidance on how to navigate the information. The ultimate goal, Cardamone said, is informed stewardship by humans that benefits all wildlife of the watershed.