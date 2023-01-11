Pitkin County commissioners are ready to roll into 2023 after two incumbents were sworn in Tuesday for new four-year terms and another incumbent took over as board chair.
Commissioners Patti Clapper and Kelly McNicholas Kury were sworn in on the courthouse steps at noon by Pitkin County Judge Ashley Andrews. Also sworn in were new Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione, who topped incumbent Joe DiSalvo in the November election, Assessor Deb Bamesberger and Clerk and Recorder Ingrid Grueter. Clapper, Bamesberger and Grueter ran unopposed in November.
For commissioners, 2023 looms as a big year with several major items on their plate. A citizens’ group called the Community Growth Advisory Committee is scheduled to forward recommendations for using growth control tools to achieve the county goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050. The tools could include a smaller house-size restriction.
Another citizens’ group, the Airport Advisory Board, is working through major issues facing the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, including input on a new passenger terminal and a possible runway widening that would allow larger aircraft. The board will make recommendations to commissioners on matters pertaining to the airport’s proposed redevelopment.
In addition, commissioners have said they will seek permanent funding for affordable housing and funding to assist child care providers.
“Everything is kind of on the edge,” said Clapper, who is entering her third consecutive term and sixth overall as commissioner. “It’s just a matter of getting it pushed over.”
Clapper ran unopposed in the 2022 election. She will surrender the chairperson’s seat, which rotates to a new commissioner each calendar year.
Affordable housing and financial assistance for child care providers in the county were among the big issues she flagged for 2023. The commissioners approved a stipend to boost the pay of qualified child care providers late in 2022. They used federal funds doled out during the pandemic. They want to find a permanent funding source for the program.
“It’s pretty exciting that some of these things might actually come to a solid plan in 2023 and then in 2024 a lot of those things will be put into action and hopefully move along their merry way,” Clapper told the Aspen Daily News prior to Tuesday’s swearing-in event.
Clapper also said resolving how to proceed with the jail is another big task for the new year. Buglione said during the campaign he wants to renovate the existing jail to meet current needs and best practices.
“The jail, that’s probably one of the most emergent issues,” Clapper said. “We have to come up with a plan to get that moving, whatever we decide.”
A clearer direction on the jail should emerge within four to six weeks due to a task force’s efforts, she said.
McNicholas Kury took office for her second consecutive four-year term. She identified land-use code revisions as one of the major issues for 2023.
“This whole effort is really targeted towards lowering our climate impacts, which has always been a big priority of this board,” McNicholas Kury said. “This is one of the few issues where we’re really aligned and pulling together. I think the second half of this year is going to see a lot of discussion of the (Board of County Commissioners) on that.”
Changing the land-use code will hinge on working with the Community Growth Advisory Committee. “For Pitkin County to really be a leader at the state (level) we have to demonstrate that we can make our built environment climate-friendly while still having it be a desirable, full community,” she said.
McNicholas Kury said she is eager to work with the Airport Advisory Board to accomplish some of the projects identified by an earlier airport visioning effort that involved elected officials and citizens.
“I hope there’s going to be some big decision points and collaboration with the (Federal Aviation Administration) related to the terminal and the best location of the tower and safety improvements,” McNicholas Kury said. “It’s not totally in our control. We definitely have to work collaboratively with the feds on that but there’s constant attention on moving that vision forward.”
She also is looking forward to progress on broadening community awareness and engagement in the effort to get federal Wild and Scenic Designation of the upper and middle section of the Crystal River. She’s part of a committee working on the issue.
The commissioners’ new gatekeeper will be Francie Jacober, who is in the middle of her first four-year term. She takes over the chair position from Clapper on Wednesday.
“We pretty much have the same things on our agenda as we had last year,” Jacober said. “We made progress on some of them and not so much on others.”
Her big-issues list includes affordable housing, child care provider assistance for the long run, growth, short-term rentals, the airport and resolving issues with the “justice center.”
Jacober explained she doesn’t want to think of the facility merely as a jail because she feels different treatment is needed for people with mental illness or addiction rather than detention.
One aspect she wants examined as part of potential land-use code revisions is updated guidelines on demolitions.
“You just cannot bring a huge load of demolition- and construction-trash to the landfill,” she said.
A different sub-topic will garner community attention on growth control measures, she predicted. “The hottest topic will probably be house size,” Jacober said. “We'll have to see where that goes, whether we can reach consensus on some type of limits that we feel most of the community wants but certainly there are sectors of the community that absolutely don’t want that.”
Charting a course on affordable housing could prove interesting for the board. During discussion in 2022, Jacober and Commissioner Greg Poschman raised concerns about leaping into providing affordable housing without thoroughly looking at all the ramifications. Jacober expanded on her concerns this week.
The board needs to examine “limiting factors” such as domestic water supply — not for bluegrass lawns but potable water for new residents, she said. She also wants to examine the effects on the school district from the city of Aspen’s planned expansion at Burlingame and the Lumberyard project.
Jacober is passionate about the need to provide services where housing will be provided for residents. It isn’t effective to add housing units in the upper valley if those new residents will just have to head downvalley to shop for essentials.
“I’m not sure all the solutions for affordable housing are in the upper valley,” Jacober said.
Commissioners Poschman and Steve Child, like Jacober, are in the middle of their current four-year terms.