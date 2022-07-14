In six short years, Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa helped guide the city through three natural disasters, two major bridge replacements, the final planning stages of the city’s ambitious fire evacuation route via South Bridge and the longest sustained detour in the nation’s history.
But for her staff, memories of Figueroa might always be etched by the gads of glitter now working their way into city hall’s every nook and cranny.
“Oh my, there was so much glitter,” Figueroa said, laughing as she reminisced Monday on a fireside sofa at the Hotel Colorado. “During my going away party, [Parks and Recreation Director] Brian Smith set off this glitter bomb, and it just went everywhere. I think that will probably be my legacy.”
The answer was a humble feint, of course: a distraction from the question requiring her to acknowledge she was leaving behind a team — the legacy Figueroa said she hopes she’s remembered for — that she carefully selected and sculpted into the city staff that pulled Glenwood Springs, at times kicking and screaming, through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grizzly Creek Fire, the 2021 debris flows and numerous other endeavors that never made the headlines.
Without skipping a beat, the 46-year-old mother of one rattled off her start date: “June 13, 2016.”
During her career as the city’s appointed head of staff, Figueroa was instrumental in ushering a new era of funding public projects through local, state and federal grants, said Steve Boyd, the city’s acting city manager and chief operating officer.
It’s fitting, then, that Figueroa left her position to take a job with Sustainable Strategies DC, a grant writing and advocacy firm with offices in Colorado.
“I’ve always been impressed with how much Debra accomplished,” Boyd said. “She left me some big shoes to fill.”
Lighting for turtles
Born in New York state, Figueroa grew up in Florida, where she also began her career in public administration following graduation from the University of Florida.
“My first real job after graduating with my master’s degree was as a city manager’s intern for the city of Clearwater, Florida,” Figueroa recalled. “While I was there, I was able to get turtle-friendly lighting on the beach, which is probably a silly thing, but it was a big win for me.”
Municipal-level administration wasn’t always the apple of her eye, however. In college, Figueroa had her sights set on working for the United Nations and helping children with UNICEF.
City administration, on the other hand, opened new avenues by showing her how instrumental local governments were in helping their communities.
By the time her internship was complete, Figueroa was hooked. She’s worked in public administration since, from Sarasota Springs, Florida, across the Mississippi River to Salem, Oregon, and back to the east in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, before moving to Glenwood Springs with her husband and daughter.
“Colorado has taught me so much,” Figueroa said. “Being mainly from the East Coast, I learned about the water challenges in the Rockies, wildfires and the need to always plan for resiliency.”
All work and no play makes for bad nursery rhymes, so Figueroa filled her down time with standard Coloradan fare: hiking, biking and spending time with the family outdoors.
“I liked all those things before,” she said. “But, Colorado helped me fall in love with them even more. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to live east of the Mississippi again. This is home.”
A self-described geek, Figueroa also enjoys reading and playing video games on the Nintendo Switch.
“I’m currently reading the last book in the ‘Witcher’ series,” she said. “I never played the games, but ‘Skyrim’ did get me through the pandemic.”
Having an outlet was important, because at city hall, a laundry list of successive challenges, disasters and hurdles awaited her.
Figueroa’s secret for getting through the hard times was surrounding herself with dedicated staff and building a culture of support.
“Debra has really good instincts and judgment when it comes to selecting staff,” said Boyd, who joined Figueroa’s staff about a year after she was hired. “It starts in the selection process, but once on the team, Debra is always advocating for you.”
Mayor Jonathan Godes said Figueroa created a working culture in city hall that made people want to stay, even as the cost of living skyrocketed and a changing labor force led to opportunities across the nation.
“She was an incredible professional, and highly intelligent,” Godes said. “And, she was always able and willing to get things done.”
The process to find Glenwood Springs’ new city manager began about a month ago. The city is accepting applications until Friday.
Boyd said Glenwood Springs contracted KRW Associates, a firm that specializes in public sector executive searches, to sift through the applications before presenting them to the city council for the interview process.
Semifinalists will be interviewed during council executive sessions, and Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said once finalists are selected, the council will host a public meet-the-candidates event before finalizing the selection.
“All told,” Boyd said, “we hope to have the new city manager in place by the end of the year.”
He added he would not be throwing his hat in the ring.
City Attorney Karl Hanlon was present for Figueroa’s initial hiring process, and he said she brought a level of knowledge to the city that impressed him through to her final day, July 8.
“She didn’t lose her temper, and she never lost her kindness,” Hanlon said. “She was willing to take risks to make sure people were OK and push hard to make sure Glenwood got what it needed from the state and the feds.
“She will be fondly remembered by her staff.”
Starbuck praised Figueroa’s cool-headedness in the face of adversity and her ability to rally people to a common cause.
“Debra rocks,” Starbuck exclaimed. “We’re all going to miss her.”