On his “Superdream” tour, electronic producer Big Wild will return to Belly Up tonight to deliver his lush soundscapes and sweeping melodies before an enthusiastic, packed house.
While it is impossible to quantify exactly how quickly tonight’s show sold out because of the many measures Belly Up takes to combat scalpers — along with a held back allotment of box office-only tickets for locals — altogether, the venue owners estimate the show sold out in about 15 combined minutes.
Since launching in 2012, Jackson Stell — better known as Big Wild — has become one of the fastest-rising electronic artists in the industry. Tonight’s show, which starts at 9:30 p.m., will mark Big Wild’s third performance at the Belly Up Aspen. The Portland-based artist opened for electronic powerhouse Odesza in February 2015 and headlined his first show at the local club in February 2018.
Aspen Daily News arts and culture editor Erica Robbie caught up with Stell on Thursday ahead of tonight’s show. Below is a recap of their conversation.
ADN: How would you describe your sound? And how has it evolved in recent years?
BW: My music really changes with whatever I'm into creatively. My sound has definitely evolved and grown since I started the Big Wild project; I produce, sing, and write it myself, so my songs are very much a representation of me. My debut album, “Superdream,” was the first project where I really dove into singing, which has been a really cool and rewarding part of that evolution. It’s a direction that feels authentic and I’m interested in pursuing more and more.
ADN: Your bio reads that you “switched creative lanes following a life-altering trip to Big Sur, California.” What about this trip was life-altering, and how did it affect your musical trajectory?
BW: The Big Wild project was definitely inspired by Big Sur, but even more so by that period of time in my life, as I was moving cross country and starting an entirely new chapter. That feeling of following your instincts and adventurousness has stuck with me ever since and has always been something I wanted to capture in my music. The imagery of open spaces, air and light all tie into my personal abstract idea of embarking on the journey of something new.
ADN: Where or who do you look to for inspiration?
BW: I'm always listening for new artists and music. I like to look at other mediums too, like painting and design, because all forms of art have the same guidelines and principles, just used with different materials. A minimalist painting might inspire a minimalist song from myself, for example.
ADN: Where did the idea for the song “6’s to 9’s” come from?
BW: “6’s to 9’s” is one of my favorite tracks off of “Superdream” It was a collaboration between Rationale and myself, who I’d been trying to connect and work with for almost two years leading up to that point. We wanted to create an energetic song that pulled from a bunch of different styles and influences, that at its core was a feel-good love song.
ADN: What’s next?
BW: I’m looking forward to performing at a lot of great festivals and shows in 2020, like Bonnaroo and Coachella. I also will be returning to my favorite venue this summer, Red Rocks, for a sold-out show, so I’m definitely excited for that. Besides touring, I’ll be writing new music. I’ve been feeling really inspired lately, so I’m excited to see what comes out of that.
IF YOU GO…
What: Big Wild – Superdream Tour
When: 9:30 p.m. tonight. Doors open at 9 p.m.
Where: Belly Up Aspen
Cost: The show is sold out.
