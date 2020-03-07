Editor’s note: This story initially ran in the March 5 edition of the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal, our sister paper covering the midvalley. More at www.rfweeklyjournal.com.
It wasn’t that long ago that the western side of Crown Mountain Park was a place most folks didn’t go. Aside from the old abandoned buildings, there was a fenced-in dog area, a weedy open space that served as a parking lot for some walking trails and little else.
“When I first went back there, I didn’t even realize it was a part of the park,” said Rebecca Wagner, Crown Mountain Park’s executive director. “It was kind of falling apart back there, and we had piles of random stuff lying around.”
But about a decade ago a small bicycle pump track took shape in the open space, providing kids with a way to practice their BMX skills. They still had to travel elsewhere to pit those skills against other riders, however, as the valley lacked a competition-level BMX track.
“Heath Johnson and I were driving our kids all over the state to competitions — Eagle, the Front Range, Grand Junction, Montrose — so we were putting in a lot of miles,” said Paul Viola, who, along with Johnson and another parent, John Blatz, saw the untapped potential of the park’s western side. “And we thought, ‘Why don’t we just build a track here?’”
That thinking led to the creation of Crown Mountain BMX, an organization that started with Viola and Johnson appealing to anyone who would listen for donations and Blatz, a contractor, donating a lot of his services. With a great community response and countless hours of volunteer work, a competition track was built and started hosting races, clinics and camps around 2013.
Over time, the BMX track grew and got paved turns and bleachers, and a small, basic pump track was built alongside it. That’s how things stayed for a few years, but as the races and clinics grew in popularity, it became apparent that the two tracks weren’t enough.
“There was a need for more,” said Wagner. “We had all of our BMX camps and clinics last year full with kids — 20 kids per clinic — and parents were looking for more things for their kids to do.”
This year, they’re going to get it, thanks in large part to $144,000 worth of donated dirt that is being transformed into a massive pump track with large jumps that are taking up much of the rest of the open space. Partially blanketed in snow for the time being, the track is in the final stages of construction and is set to open some time in the spring.
“There’s some talk about having an official ribbon cutting in June,” said Viola, “but we should be riding that new section before then.”
For those who haven’t been to the western side of CMP — or who remember it as a patch of weeds — the addition to the bike park is striking in its scale, and it’s not the last of what’s to come. Plans call for the park to eventually take up all of its 3.75-acre footprint, though that could take a few more years. When it’s done, however, it’ll give the midvalley a sizable biketopia unlike any other in the state.
“It’s unique because no other bike parks have BMX tracks involved with them, nor do they have air bags,” said Wagner. “We got sponsorships for an air bag at the park to practice tricks for kids and adults.”
Use of the air bag will most likely require certification before riders can try it, and it will be out for camps and clinics only, but it will make Crown Mountain BMX a premiere practice facility for all ages.
Last summer, another track took shape next to the BMX course, although this one is much smaller than the others. It’s a PBR (“push bike riders“) Strider track, and on Wednesday evenings in the summer, before the USA BMX-sanctioned races on the main track, it plays host to riders so young their bikes don’t even have pedals.
“They race their little Strider bikes,” said Wagner. “It’s great, just the 3-year-olds cruising along. It’s really cute.”
As part of all the bike-park expansion, the access road to the walking trails has been buried in dirt, meaning that walkers and their dogs have to park on a nearby concrete slab and walk past the bike features to get to their trails. It’s a minor inconvenience, but it’s one that Wagner sees as a net positive.
With kids riding around on their bikes and cars driving and parking willy-nilly, it made for a potentially dangerous situation.
“I never really liked cars going back there in the first place, with the kids biking back there,” said Wagner. “I was just waiting for something to happen.”
Thankfully, nothing did, and now, with the access road gone, the chances become less likely. It’s a good thing, too, as the huge expansion of the bike park is sure to draw even more kids and adults to what has become the in place to be in Crown Mountain Park.
“When they presented us with the opportunity to put the track where it is there was nothing there; it was vacant,” said Viola. “Now that section of the park is becoming one of the most popular areas with visitors. It’s kind of cool to see how they’re expanding into that western parcel.”
For more information on the bike park, or to register now for this summer’s BMX camps, visit the Crown Mountain Park website at crownmtn.org.