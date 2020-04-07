Bill Kane was elected Basalt’s newest mayor in a huge victory Tuesday night over current councilman Bill Infante and challenger Rob Leavitt. Due to Kane’s plurality on the first vote, instant runoff voting didn’t have to be employed.
Kane earned 652 votes to Infante’s 271 votes and Leavitt, who finished with 219. A total of 1,153 ballots were cast and the results were considered unofficial as of Tuesday night.
Among the council candidates, Glenn Drummond, the shop manager for a towing and repair company was the top vote getter among the six candidates running for three seats. He earned 581 votes. David Knight finished second with 575 votes and Elyse Hottel, a marketing director and pastry chef, tallied 506 votes, just ahead of Kirk “Dieter” Schindler who won 502, according to the unofficial results.
Fifty-six outstanding ballots — either because they are from overseas voters or are under signature verification review — could change the Basalt council results for the third seat, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling. Due to Kane’s large margin, they won’t impact the mayor’s race.
Final results will be tallied after Wednesday, April 15, Schilling said in an email.
Kane said he was surprised by his mayoral margin: “I thought this was going to go down to the wire. There were two formidable, very smart guys (as opponents). We worked hard right to the end.” While Kane characterized running for office as a “fun experience,” he said Tuesday night, “there’s serious stuff ahead of us.” First up would be a “serious reevaluation of the budget.” Other top priorities he cited will be investigating rescue funds, helping citizens and keeping staff, three impacts of the coronavirus that Kane didn’t anticipate when he first threw his hat in the ring last winter.
Mayoral runner up Bill Infante will retain his seat on the town council.
David Knight was the second place vote getter among the six council candidates.
“I’m humbled and excited in the town’s confidence in me,” said Knight, a senior manager at a technology company. This was his first elected office. “I’m ready to get started. We’ve got important work to do.”
Incumbent councilwoman Jennifer Riffle, who was first elected in 2016, finished fifth and won’t return to council.
Voter turnout topped the last municipal election held in April 2018, when 856 people voted, according to town voting records.
There were four election judges presiding: Jodi Tankersley and Margaret McLaughlin of Basalt and Maurine Fitzpatrick and Vonda Williams of Carbondale.